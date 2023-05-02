Mayor Adams: Racist to Send Migrants to Black Mayors’ Cities

New York City Mayor Eric Adams released a statement on Monday saying it’s racism to bus migrants to the city they choose if it’s a black-run city. His beef is with Gov. Abbott who has taken in millions of these illegal aliens.

Gov. Abbott sends migrants to the city of their choice, and they happen to be welcoming sanctuaries, often black-run. It is these cities’ mayors who have said they want them.

Joe Biden and his team are allowing everyone in the world to enter the US illegally and freely. Why would black cities be off-bounds, especially when they are sanctuaries for illegal aliens?

Illegal immigration will worsen this month when Title 42 is completely lifted and Biden continues to welcome the entire world.

This weekend, we learned that Governor Abbott is once again deciding to play politics with people’s lives by resuming the busing of asylum seekers to New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Denver, and Washington, D.C. Not only is this behavior morally bankrupt and devoid of any concern for the well-being of asylum seekers, but it is also impossible to ignore the fact that Abbott is now targeting five cities run by Black mayors. Put plainly, Abbott is using this crisis to hurt Black-run cities.

Mr. Adams falsely states the migrants came against their will. Yet, migrants wanted to go to New York and signed waivers to that effect in their language. So, what Adams says is not true, and he knows it’s not true. Adams’ people even tried to convince migrants to go to Canada for a better life.

New York City is a sanctuary city.

“Despite Abbott’s inhumane actions, New York City will continue to do all it can to handle this influx, but this crisis is more than one city can handle. With a vacuum of leadership from border states, we need the federal government to step in and provide us with support and to prevent this cruelty from continuing.”

It’s inhumane to send migrants, many of whom are black and brown, to a black sanctuary city that welcomes people coming illegally? His statement is very confusing.

Abbott has reinforced popular crossing areas along the U.S.-Mexico border with Texas National Guardsmen and state troopers with the Department of Public Safety to deter crossings. They intercept anyone who manages to cross the Rio Grande. However, once they’re here, Biden considers them Americans and gives them citizens’ benefits without the consent of the governed who pay the bills.

BREAKING: @TxDPS @GregAbbott_TX bringing in a massive show of force on a P-D-I operation “prevent, deter, interdict” lining the banks of the Rio Grande in Brownsville w more than 50 TX NG Humvees arriving now @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/PkMIAmwv1B — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) April 29, 2023

