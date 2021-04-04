Racists! MLB requires photo ID to pick up tickets at Will Call booth









Fox 8 reports that Major League Baseball requires photo ID to pick up tickets at the Will Call booth but they object to photo IDs for voting on moral grounds.

Major League Baseball responded to calls to boycott the state of Georgia over a controversial new voter-ID law by moving the All-Star game out of the Peach State.

What totally dishonest frauds and liars they are.

Rep. Nancy Mace called them out.

“Hey @MLB, this you?” she wrote, along with a screenshot of the Will Call policy at mlb.com.

So far, there is no response from the racist league.

Proponents of the move to abandon Atlanta’s Truist Park for this year’s All-Star Game have argued that Georgia’s new GOP-backed election integrity law is a form of voter suppression and is racist. President Biden even called it “Jim Crow in the 21st Century.”

It doesn’t stop with MLB. You can’t get into shareholders meetings at Merck or Coke or Delta without IDs. These people are frauds.

Then you have Joe Biden continually lying about it, joined by Barack Obama, who is also a notorious liar. Anything for the cause!

We can’t say we feel sorry for the MLB and they had no choice any longer. We are dealing with Stalinist tactics and it must be stopped. People need to start speaking up and act courageously. We are in the midst of a French Revolution and Americans don’t even seem to know it.

READ THE BILL YOURSELF!!!

Halfway through reading GA Voting Law stumbled upon this. Honestly I was shocked. No state ID? Ok, just give us last 4 of your SS. Don’t have SS? Ok, there’s a list of other approved forms of ID.

My advice: READ THE DAMN BILL YOURSELF. Stop letting people tell you what’s in it. pic.twitter.com/SBOdSQc0J2 — Kim Ann (@ATLSAHM) April 3, 2021

THE VALUE OF COWARDICE

Disgraceful acquiescence to political blackmail. “Values” indeed. It has nothing to do with values, unless you count cowardice as a value. https://t.co/WKAfKl8jak — Brit Hume (@brithume) April 2, 2021

Related