Sec. Hegseth Addresses “Slash and Burn” Media Over NYT Hit Piece

The latest controversy is an attempt to get Secretary Hegseth fired. The alleged scandal involves employees who were dismissed, and a New York Times hit piece.

Three top Pentagon officials, political appointees, were fired for leaking last week. A fourth person, John Ullyot, was asked to resign. He was allegedly forced out in 2019 as well. Illyot is disgruntled since he was passed over this time around for the top press secretary post.

The New York Times’ Anonymous Dirt

This weekend, The New York Times published an anonymously sourced article alleging that Pete Hegseth shared secret information on a Signal Chat with his wife, his brother, and his lawyer. The outlet didn’t share the details of the alleged secret information other than to say it was operational details about the Houthi attack.

Secretary Hegseth handled it with style while reporters confronted him at the Easter Egg Roll on the White House lawn. A reporter asked him about the controversy.

“You know, what a big surprise that a bunch of, a few leakers get fired and suddenly a bunch of hit pieces come out from the same media that peddled the Russia hoax… . They got Pulitzers for a bunch of lies; Pulitzers for a bunch of lies and on hoaxes time and time and time again, and as they peddle those lies, no one ever calls them on it.

“See, this is what the media does. They take anonymous sources from disgruntled former employees, and then they try to slash and burn people and ruin their reputations. Not going to work with me, because we’re changing the Defense Department, putting the Pentagon back in the hands of war fighters, and anonymous smears from disgruntled former employees is old news. Doesn’t matter.

“So I’m happy to be here at the Easter Egg Roll with my dad and my kids, because, you know, this is what we’re doing it for these kids right here. This is why we’re fighting the fake news media; this is why we’re fighting slash-and-burn Democrats; this is why we’re fighting hoaxsters, hoaxers. This group, no, no, this group right here, full of hoaxers that peddle anonymous sources from leakers with axes to grind. And then you put it all together as if it’s some news story, and when we know it, you know exactly what it is.

“So I’m really proud of what we’re doing for the President, fighting hard across the board, and I’m going to go roll some Easter eggs with my kids.”

President Trump Stands Firmly Behind Sec. Hegseth

President Trump stands firmly behind Secretary Hegseth despite the latest New York Times hit piece. Democrats and the Democrat media want the entire Cabinet fired, and they cannot be trusted. They will blow up anything.

The press secretary said Secretary Hegseth is doing a “phenomenal job.” Leavitt said this is what happens when the entire Pentagon is working against the monumental change. People in the building don’t like the change, and they are lying to the media.

