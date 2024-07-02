Eating a Sandwich in San Francisco Can Get You Arrested

A man ate a sandwich while waiting for a train in San Francisco, where they don’t arrest shoplifters or people shooting up heroin in public. He was detained by a police officer. When he argued with the officer, three other officers arrived, and one handcuffed him.

In the video posted on social media, the Bay Area Rapid Transit policeman told the man, later identified as Steve Foster, that eating on the platform is against state law. The officer keeps his hand on Foster’s backpack while Foster angrily addresses the camera and the officer.

Shoplifting is okay:

San Francisco grocery stores need to double latch basic items because people won’t stop shoplifting and the police won’t do anything about it. pic.twitter.com/TzIGDJVTIq — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) May 14, 2024

Foster insisted he was doing nothing wrong and refused to give his name. The November 4 incident escalated, and Foster was handcuffed when a second officer arrived at the train platform.

“I’m definitely upset, mad, a little frustrated, angry about it,” Foster told CNN affiliate KGO.

BART spokesperson Alicia Trost said Monday that an officer issued a citation to Foster but did not arrest him. “The court will determine level of fine he should pay,” she said.

He has to pay a fine!

Drugs are allowed:

Something you won’t see on you local news. This is San Francisco. 18 DEATHS YESTERDAY! Here is body of 24 year old kid who was housed by the Larkin Youth Services. The drugs won. pic.twitter.com/TTXICvsaF5 — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) September 2, 2023

BART General Manager Bob Powers was sorry people were upset by the video. However, he said the man was told not to eat on the train but didn’t stop eating, so the officer started writing a citation.

Mr. Foster then cursed at the officer and used a homophobic slur.

The officer takes his job seriously. They should put him on the drug or shoplifting detail. He’s being wasted on train detail.

Dude got arrested for eating a sandwich while waiting for a train pic.twitter.com/pwj2wm0peR — non aesthetic things (@PicturesFoIder) July 2, 2024