Economic damage to come…and soon









The Biden crew, using the usual class warfare bromides, are pretending only those making $400,000 and more are being taxed.

However, reversing the tax cuts will hurt the middle class, women, and minorities the most since they benefitted the most from the Trump tax cuts.

The ‘stimulus package’ that’s coming is a Trojan Horse for the Green New Deal. Biden wants to build the Great Society on steroids by 50th power, Larry Kudlow says in the clip below. One of the most disturbing aspects of the so-called stimulus bill Biden just signed and what he will try to pass on infrastructure includes large welfare programs that will be permanent. They are also unraveling all the work requirements. They’ve been stripped. That leads to dependency and it will undermine the economy.

Restaurants can’t get help because the owners are competing with the federal government. Biden wants to punish success. They want income redistribution, not growth. The left-left thinks it will lower poverty rates although we know from history that it does the opposite.

Eventually, they want a universal basic income for all Americans, Kudlow says.

[By the way, that is clearly communism.]

Watch:

