MLBPA might move all-star game out of GA, they support election fraud









The MLB players might take the all-star game out of Georgia. The reason is Black ‘left left- civil rights groups are demanding it.

The Major League Baseball’s Players Association is “open” to discussing moving the 2021 All-Star Game from Atlanta, Georgia. Why? Because the far-left civil rights groups don’t like the election integrity bill. There is nothing wrong with the bill.

The ‘left left’ is framing the bill as an attack on voting rights, particularly those of minorities.

Actually, the bill actively prevents activist organizations from electioneering and restricts voting by mail, eliminating ballot harvesting.

As Fox News reported late last year, groups, including one run by former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, are under investigation by the Georgia Secretary of State for “seeking to ‘aggressively’ register ‘ineligible, out-of-state, or deceased voters’ before the state’s Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections.”

Black Lives Matter organizations, however, say the bill is aimed at preventing minorities from exercising their right to vote in Georgia. These groups are communists and they know how to enrage Blacks.

“Major sporting events could be moved out of the state of Georgia if calls from Civil Rights groups are to be listened to,” the Daily Mail reported Saturday. “Calls to move The Master’s golf tournament and for the MLB All-Star game to be moved come after the state passed a controversial voting law Thursday.”

“Republican supporters say the new law is needed to restore confidence in Georgia’s elections. Democrats say it will restrict voting access, especially for voters of color,” the outlet continued. “But the effects on sporting events could be felt imminently if demands are adhered to.”

The National Black Justice Coalition made their demands to the PGA in a letter late last week. “The PGA Tour and Masters Tournament have both made commitments to help diversify golf and address racial inequities in this country – and we expect them to not only speak out against Georgia’s new racist voter suppression law – but to also take action” by moving the tournament, typically played at Augusta National Golf Course.

This is insanity. They aren’t speaking for civil rights, they are protecting and furthering the communist movement in the United States.

Now the hard-Left is poisoning baseball.

Related