“Economic Illiterate” AOC Trashed for Helping to Chase Amazon Out of NY



Commie It Girl and community organizer Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez rejoiced over the loss of 25,000 jobs in New York. It has earned her the nickname “economic illiterate” among the hard-left Democrats. She thinks the government can create the jobs Amazon can for $3 billion. If they could, they would have done it already. The woman is getting blasted and might not be smiling as much today.

She’s a know-nothing know-it-all who needs to be put in her place. This woman is setting policy and causing real harm.

Even Commie Mayor De Blasio condemned her for her lack of understanding of the needs of working people.

“As a progressive my entire life — and I ain’t changing — I’ll take on any progressive anywhere that thinks it’s a good idea to lose jobs and revenue because I think that’s out of touch with what working people want,” the mayor said on WNYC radio.

The furor over Amazon’s decision to walk away from its planned headquarters in New York is boiling over after a company spokesman publicly blasted Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and other lawmakers, saying they had made it a hostile environment to do business.

“If you talk to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, it’s ‘Never Amazon,’” Jodi Seth, the head of policy communications for Amazon, told NBC News in an interview on Thursday. “If you talk to [New York City Councilman Jimmy] Van Bramer, it’s unions.”

Seth said they didn’t pull out over one incident.

“It was that the environment over the course of the past three months had not got any better. There were some local and state elected officials who refused to meet with Amazon and criticized us day in and day out about the plan,” she said in the interview.

Amazon was going to create 25,000 jobs in a depressed area of a suburb of New York, Long Island City. the end result of this crusade was not anything to rejoice over.

POLITICIANS AND UNION LEADERS ARE GETTING HECKLED

“This was a gift,” one of the hecklers, local eatery owner Josh Bowen, said to the New York Post, describing Amazon’s since-canceled plans. “Our dumb, glory-seeking politicians decided this was their hot-button issue, f–king over our people for political gain.”

EVEN LEFTISTS ON MORNING JOE WERE LIVID

MSNBC’s Morning Joe and his panel, including Donny Deutsch, bashed Ocasio-Cortez

“We are in a dangerous place and if people in the party doesn’t start to speak up against people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez who is young and dynamic but does not know what she’s talking about, they’re going to hand the presidency back to Donald Trump,” guest Donnie Deutsch said.

Longtime political strategist Susan Del Percio was far more caustic:

“What’s shocking to me is once again she shows how little she understands not just economics but even unemployment. She’s the one who said the reason unemployment is so low is because a lot of people have two jobs. She needs to learn basic things about what it is to be a representative.”

