EdD Jill & the Wise Old Segregationist

Jill Biden, who wrote a garbage dissertation to get her Ed.D., wants you to know that Joe is a healthy and wise 81-year-old. [Read her dissertation here.]

Joe Biden has brain damage and dementia, but his mental acuity was always impaired, and he got ahead with some vile views and approaches. He first became a senator on the backs of segregationists. The Dixiecrats pushed him into the seat when he was only 30. Joe himself said he didn’t want his children growing up in “a racial jungle.”

The DOJ wouldn’t indict him because he’s elderly and has a poor memory.

