Eighth T-Mobile Hack! Followed by Mean Tweets

A T-Mobile hack exposed the data of 37 million customers out of their 110 customers. It’s actually the eighth time they were hacked since 2018.

The hack included addresses, phone numbers, and dates of birth. The company discovered the breach on Jan. 5, and the hack occurred around November 25th. Stolen data did not include passwords or PINs, bank account or credit card information, Social Security numbers, or other government IDs.

T-Mobile notified all the appropriate government agencies.

In July, T-Mobile settled a class action suit for $350 million to customers after the company disclosed in August 2021 that personal data, including Social Security numbers and driver’s license info, had been stolen. Nearly 80 million U.S. residents were affected.

Customers get mostly nothing from these class action suits. It’s a lawyer’s scam; they are the only ones who make out.

As part of the deal, T-Mobile promised to spend $150 million through 2023 to fortify its data security and other technologies.

Mean tweets are now spreading on the Internet since it is the eighth time.

Yo @TMobile @TMobileHelp you need to look into one of your managers. This store manager is very obviously wasted and erased this poor woman’s phone when he was supposed to just connect her watch! pic.twitter.com/q36w8fp8d0 — PapaStanimus (@PapaStanimus) January 17, 2023

AFTER THE EIGHTH TIME, MAYBE THEY SHOULD LOOK AT THE STAFF

It’s hard to forget how the Wokesters at T-Mobile said we must all be respectful to people who want to burn the place down during the George Floyd riots.

Frequently looted by BLM and Antifa, T-Mobile stores executives wrote in an email to their 53,000 employees, who are 74% minorities, that they should become “anti-racist,” The Daily Wire reported.

After George Floyd died, T-Mobile VP Jacob Freier wrote, “it’s not enough to simply feel good that you don’t contribute to racism.”

“Allies have realized that it’s not enough to not be racist. You have to actually be anti-racist,” Freier, a white man, said. “Being neutral is actually part of the problem.

In one email, he said they should be respectful of the viewpoints of others and included those who want to“burn this whole place down.”

“I want to be respectful about different points of view here, Freier said in his email. “Some people believe that the only way we get meaningful change in this country is to burn this whole place down.”

Arson is certainly different. Maybe after the eighth hack, they should look at their administration. Are they getting the best?

