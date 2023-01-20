John Rich Won His COVID Mandate Lawsuit: “I Never Bent a Knee”

John Rich promised he’d never play at a venue requiring proof of vaccination, and he stuck to his promise. He was sued by one promoter, and he won his case.

The 49-year-old country singer-songwriter shared the news on Thursday with his hundreds of thousands of Twitter followers.

“During the lockdowns, I stated I’d NEVER play a concert venue that forced fans to show their ‘papers’ for entry concerning COVID,” Rich tweeted.

“One venue added that rule after I agreed to play, so I cancelled it,” the country star added. “The promoter sued me. He LOST the case today! Happy to say I never bent the knee.”

He doesn’t trust Pfizer, and that’s smart.

Kari lake called him a hero.

“You are a hero.

“Thank you for standing up EARLY ON for our Medical Freedom and Medical Privacy.”

There were the usual positive and negative responses, and accusations that people who don’t get vaccinated are killing people. Of course, fall guy QAnon was blamed.

It takes courage to do what he did. There was no way to know how it would turn out for him. He stood almost alone against government mandates.

