El Chapo’s Wife to Appear In a Reality Show Glamorizing Cartels

The entertainment industry needs to have some “corporate responsibility, former DEA chief Derek Maltz believes. ‘Cartel Crew’ is a made for VH1 docuseries on cartel life, currently in its second season, and El Chapo’s wife, Emma Coronel, is set to appear in it.

“We are in the worst drug crisis, the worst national security crisis, and border crisis the country has ever seen and now we are going to glamorize the cartel wives,” Maltz said.

The only thing to talk about is the death and destruction, Maltz says.

While the United States is inundated with drugs and other horrendous crimes are perpetrated by cartels, his wife will be elevated with the added effect of minimizing what cartels do.

The cartels are terrorists and what they do is not only our crisis, but it’s also a Mexican crisis.

Do you think corporations are abandoning a moral responsibility?

Thank you @dailybriefing. We need more corporate responsibility in America as we fight the worst drug crisis in the history of the country. Chapo’s wife shouldn’t benefit and make more $ from the death and destruction caused by the Sinaloa Cartel. REALITY SHOW? REALLY?👎 pic.twitter.com/rlSr4HeRsP — Derek Maltz Sr (@derekmaltz_sr) November 13, 2019

Anything for a buck.

The rumors are true…Emma Coronel AKA El Chapo’s wife is coming to #CartelCrew & she 👏 means 👏 business 👏 Do you think Emma will make Michael an offer he can’t refuse? pic.twitter.com/H3am5xACAM — VH1 (@VH1) November 12, 2019