El Salvador President snubs USA in another Biden foreign policy failure









Joe Biden and his staff can chalk up another foreign policy failure with the president of El Salvador. Donald Trump had a good relationship with President Bukele but that isn’t the case with the Biden Administration.

El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele refused to meet with a visiting senior U.S. diplomat this week over what he sees as a pattern of slights from Democrats and the Biden administration, according to two aides of the Central American leader.

The Biden Administration has told him how to run his government and gave his enemies some ammunition when the US first snubbed him. This was payback.

Now China has moved in to El Salvador and is providing the country with doses of vaccines.

Very important detail that I don’t think got enough attention in the US: El Salvador’s Bukele declined to meet yesterday with Ricardo Zúñiga, Biden’s special envoy for the Northern Triangle, per @cguanacas in @postopinion_es: https://t.co/e3V1vvJnIC — Mariana Alfaro (@marianaa_alfaro) April 8, 2021

