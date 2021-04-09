Prince Phillip has died at age 99, RIP









After heart surgery and a gallant fight to survive, Prince Phillip, age 99, has died. For nearly a hundred years, he was by his wife’s side, through wars, and depression, and a reinvented British Empire.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021

RIP Prince Philip, 99.

A truly great Briton who dedicated his life to selfless public duty & was an absolute rock of devoted support to Her Majesty, The Queen, as the longest-serving royal consort to any British sovereign.

A very sad day for our country. Thank you, Sir. pic.twitter.com/ICO7wY9HXz — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 9, 2021

Prince Harry and Meghan managed to retweet the news without a word of regret. They didn’t even visit him in the hospital:

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh." His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Rest in Peace. ❤ pic.twitter.com/j1VJzv04U2 — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@PHarry_Meghan) April 9, 2021

Rest in peace your Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh. ❤ pic.twitter.com/EDHnKmwBu0 — The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@PHarry_Meghan) April 9, 2021

They were looking to escape as soon as they were married.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were discussing projects with Quibi, a billion-dollar backed US streaming service, a year before they stepped down as senior members of the Royal family

@CamillaTominey investigates

⁠

Read more: https://t.co/4TsX3ZNIYZ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) April 2, 2021

