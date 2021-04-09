Prince Phillip has died at age 99, RIP

M. Dowling
After heart surgery and a gallant fight to survive, Prince Phillip, age 99, has died. For nearly a hundred years, he was by his wife’s side, through wars, and depression, and a reinvented British Empire.

Prince Harry and Meghan managed to retweet the news without a word of regret. They didn’t even visit him in the hospital:

They were looking to escape as soon as they were married.

