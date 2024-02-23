The Perfect Storm As Migrants Are Released, Hopefully James Woods Is Wrong

The population of 36 states has already arrived in the United States, and we have no idea who these people are. This is criminal. Why hasn’t Joe Biden been arrested and dragged out of the White House in handcuffs? The NGOs also need to be arrested.

Single adult men are released en masse and sent all over the United States. Bill Melugin said, “They tell us they are being taken to the airport to fly all around the country.”

They are now receiving help from what appears to be a NGO/volunteer group and are boarding a new bus – unknown destination. pic.twitter.com/MOXpRecRba — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) February 23, 2024

Let’s hope James Woods’s assessment is wrong:

THE PERFECT STORM

These lunatic Democrats and some Republicans want to make these people into our military. Many pouring in are cartel members, terrorists, and Chinese communists. This is the perfect storm. It must not happen.

♦️ Dick Durbin ♦️ illegals can join Military ♦️ “If illegals pass the physical and required tests you can serve in our Military and if you do it honorably WE will make you Citizens of the United States” @bannon_2024 @MAGAIncWarRoom@DonaldTNews @TrumpWarRoom@TeamTrump… pic.twitter.com/a5xp2VupJQ — Culture War (@CultureWar2020) February 3, 2024

VENEZUELA IS NOT SENDING THEIR BEST

Bill Melugin writes:

Jaw-dropping ICE data: Only 834 Venezuelan nationals were deported in fiscal year 2023. Context: There were approx 335,000 Venezuelan nationals encountered in fiscal year 2023. Just over 201,000 of them were apprehended by Border Patrol after crossing illegally. The rest were encountered at ports of entry, including CBP One App paroles into the U.S.

Venezuela is another uncooperative country – Biden admin made some progress getting them to agree to some removal flights late last year, but those flights stopped in recent weeks.

Biden also redesignated Temporary Protected Status for Venezuelans who arrived before July 31, 2023 – shielding around 470,000 of them from deportation. Essentially, less than a drop in the bucket of Venezuelans are being removed.

[TPOs are never removed]

Additionally, a new set of ICE data obtained by Syracuse University’s Transactional Records Access Clearinghouse (TRAC) through a Freedom of Information Act request highlights the use of bonds in ICE management of illegal aliens. While the information is helpful, TRAC fails to note how this data is more evidence of the Biden administration’s dismantling of the country’s immigration system and our national borders.

This must happen, or this country is over:

“You establish large-scale station grounds for removal flights where you grab illegal immigrants and move them to the staging ground and that’s where planes are waiting to remove them to go home.” — Stephen Miller on mass deportations of illegal aliens.pic.twitter.com/HrxBueVM6h — Proud Elephant (@ProudElephantUS) February 23, 2024

