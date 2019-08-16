On Tuesday, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) supplied Barstool Sports founder David Portnoy with jokes and an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight after she stupidly interjected herself into his Twitter feed. And it was on an issue she knew nothing about. The website is comedy.

Portnoy has a new name for her and the President will be envious, not having thought of it himself, he calls her “O’Crazio.” She interjected herself into a conversation about the prospect of his employees unionizing.

AOC tried to pick a fight when Portnoy told his employees online that he would fire them “on the spot” if they contacted Future Union member and writer Rafi Letzter, who was encouraging Portnoy’s employees to contact him to form a union.

“If you work for Barstool and want to have a private chat about the unionization process, how little power your boss has to stop you, and how you can leverage that power to make your life better: my DMs are open,” posted Letzter on Monday.

Portnoy responded to the tweet on Tuesday: “If you work for [Barstool Sports] and DM this man I will fire you on the spot.”

If you work for @barstoolsports and DM this man I will fire you on the spot https://t.co/u9vG3VgfV1 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 13, 2019

It was a jocular type of situation. No one is talking about unionizing. AOC, knowing nothing at all about anything, jumped in.

If you’re a boss tweeting firing threats to employees trying to unionize, you are likely breaking the law &can be sued,in your words, “on the spot.” ALL workers in the US have the protected freedom to organize for better conditions. See @NLRB &union orgs like @AFLCIO for tips. https://t.co/bU7WlHrp1d — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 13, 2019

Portnoy offered to debate her.

On Wednesday night, Portnoy appeared on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight” to speak to guest host Mark Steyn about his spat with Ocasio-Cortez.

AOC threatened to use the government against him for not unionizing.

“The people who think I’m going to jail, they’re idiots,” he told Steyn.”Let me clarify real quick: we’re a comedy site; we’re pretty clear about that. We have no union at Barstool Sports and nobody is trying to make a union at Barstool Sports.”

Portnoy reiterated that he was speaking about his company only, “and then these morons,” he said, “who have no idea what we do, jump into the fray, like AOC, O’Crazio.”

Portnoy emphasized that he wants credit for the branding of AOC as O’Crazio if President Donald Trump were to use it in the future.

“They don’t know what they’re talking about,” he said, noting his company’s huge day in numbers. “It’s a big game.”

Barstool Sports founder reacts to AOC calling him out #Tucker https://t.co/L7lSoOwXUb — Tucker Tonight (@TuckerTonight) August 15, 2019

El stoolPresidente, whose slogan is viva la stool, emphasized O’Crazio’s idiocy in tweets.

AOC vs. Dave “The Union Crusher” Portnoy, We Are Officially Living In Bizarro Worldhttps://t.co/sNTjL46Gmu pic.twitter.com/97zC4W99h3 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 14, 2019

What would happen if Barstool tried to unionize? pic.twitter.com/o6LWziBBGf — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) August 14, 2019

Portnoy said their site has had its best day of traffic in the history of the company since his spat with Ocasio-Cortez. She also sent out a fundraising email about her online fight with the company.

For anybody wondering real reason O’CRAZIO Cortez @AOC decided to get involved in something she knows nothing about yesterday it shouldn’t be surprising shes using @barstoolsports as excuse to milk people for donations.She won’t debate me but she won’t shut up about me either pic.twitter.com/JCsG9Sd7xw — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) August 14, 2019

Donald Trump Jr. thought it was her worst mistake.

Picking a fight with @stoolpresidente and @barstoolsports is probably the biggest mistake @AOC has ever made on Twitter. https://t.co/hp7gF2DECc — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 13, 2019