Exposé on Deep State Spying on Trump Campaign

So we now know the Russia collusion hoax, which effectively sabotaged much of the Trump presidency, was actually a CIA/FBI/Clinton campaign joint operation. Don’t worry though, they would definitely never try anything like that in 2024. ~ Tom Elliott

According to the Public and Racket on substack, written by Michael Schellenberger, Matt Taibbi, and Alex Guttentag, the CIA in 2016 illegally asked foreign allies to spy on 26 different Trump associates when they were abroad. Obama’s CIA instigated all of the spying.

“FBI started spying on the Trump campaign after foreign governments “by chance” discovered evidence that his advisors were colluding with the Russians, the government says. But now, multiple credible sources tell us that the CIA asked foreign allies to spy on 26 Trump associates.”

Also, the CIA is currently looking for a binder with more information on the spying and Crossfire Hurricane documents.

FBI started spying on the Trump campaign after foreign governments “by chance” discovered evidence that his advisors were colluding with the Russians, the government says. But now, multiple credible sources tell us that the CIA asked foreign allies to spy on 26 Trump associates. pic.twitter.com/YeJhZBSEVq — Michael Shellenberger (@shellenberger) February 13, 2024

Obama’s CIA spied on the Trump campaign without cause. It shouldn’t come as a surprise. Obama is a Marxist, and the end justifies the means.

Multiple credible sources told Public and Racket that the United States Intelligence Community (IC), including the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), illegally mobilized foreign intelligence agencies to target Trump advisors long before the summer of 2016.

Until now, the official story has been that the FBI’s investigation began after Australian intelligence officials told US officials that a Trump aide had boasted to an Australian diplomat that Russia had damning material about Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

In truth, the US IC asked the “Five Eyes” intelligence alliance to surveil Trump’s associates and share the intelligence they acquired with US agencies, say sources close to a House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HSPCI) investigation. The Five Eyes nations are the US, UK, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

After Public and Racket had been told that President Barack Obama’s CIA Director, John Brennan, had identified 26 Trump associates for the Five Eyes to target, a source confirmed that the IC had “identified [them] as people to ‘bump,’ or make contact with or manipulate. They were targets of our own IC and law enforcement — targets for collection and misinformation.”

That would be Obama-led. Nothing happened that Obama wasn’t behind.

THIS IS NOTHING NEW

This is from April, 2019

One America News Network, a conservative network, claimed in April 2019 that the Obama administration spied on the Trump campaign ahead of the 2016 presidential election using foreign intelligence agencies.

We have heard this repeatedly. John Brennan appears to be behind it. Now a former CIA and State Department analyst, Larry Johnson, says it’s time to expose the Obama administration’s 4th Amendment violations by his having the British government spy on the Trump campaign for them.

We have heard this repeatedly. John Brennan appears to be behind it if the stories are true. Now a former CIA and State Department analyst, Larry Johnson, says it’s time to expose the Obama administration’s 4th Amendment violations by his having the British government spy on the Trump campaign for them.

Former CIA analyst Larry Johnson explained how the “Five Eyes Club, ” which includes the intelligence communities in the United States, Canada, the UK, Canada, New Zealand, and Australia, provides a channel for sharing intelligence.

Johnson explained to the One America News host that the “Five Eyes Club” worked with the highest levels of the US intelligence community to “collect and share information that would not necessarily attract undue attention, but would provide a documentary record that could then be used to justify targeting Donald Trump.”… READ THE REST HERE.

ONE POSSIBLE REASON FOR THE RAID OF MAR-A-LAGO

A binder containing highly classified information related to Russian election interference went missing at the end of Trump’s presidency, raising alarms among intel officials.

The missing binder would potentially include the Crossfire Hurricane documents. Crossfire Hurricane is the investigation begun without predicate on Donald Trump, known as Russiagate. They could implicate the DOJ, FBI, and Biden administration, probably Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, as well.

THE DEEP STATE EXPOSES THEMSELVES

They think corruption is a “higher calling.” The lies they tell themselves. McLaughlin is deluded.

Sometimes they get a little too proud of their work https://t.co/mcTyWv0r9X — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 14, 2024

