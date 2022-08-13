Impeaching Merrick: Political Persecutor and His Political Jackboots

Courageous Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene filed articles of impeachment against Merrick Garland, US attorney general, for high crimes and misdemeanors.

The Articles assert that he has “failed to faithfully uphold his oath and has instead presided over a reckless and corrosive politicization of the Department of Justice at the expense of our Nation’s children.”

The Articles state that Merrick Brian Garland has facilitated the “persecution of Joseph R. Biden’s political rival, Donald J. Trump, the 45th President of the United States.”

Merrick Brian Garland “continues to materially endanger the United States Justice System and empower Joseph R. Biden Jr. to persecute his political adversaries at will.”

In Article I, Rep. Greene notes that the raid of President Trump’s home was “a blatant attempt to persecute a political opponent.” She adds that he is violating his oath by politicizing the office and using “the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a police force to punish or intimidate anyone who questions or opposes the regime.”

Garland personally sought the warrant.

Article II cites Garland’s efforts to persecute Donald J. Trump for using his powers of classification and declassification.

Attorney General Garland’s effort “to unseal the search warrant for the home of former President Donald J. Trump constitutes an attempt to intimidate, harass, and potentially disqualify a political challenger to President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.”

THE REMOVAL OF A TYRANT

Last year, Rep. Scott Perry filed Articles of Impeachment against Attorney General Garland for persecuting parents. The FBI recently confiscated his phone while he was traveling with his family.

It is important to note that Democrats who don’t find something going their way tear it down. If they don’t like the filibuster, due process, the composition of the Court, electoral college, and presidential privilege, they try to destroy it. They are now trying to destroy Donald Trump’s right to declassification.

Marjorie Taylor Greene was recently victimized by a political trial with a judge who is a hardened leftist. While she persevered, she has tremendous courage and fortitude to continue fighting for this country. Whatever her past imbroglios are or claim to be, we don’t care.

Read my articles of impeachment against Merrick Garland.#ImpeachGarland pic.twitter.com/mfmr0WuGV5 — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) August 12, 2022

Related