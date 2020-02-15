VA Dems vote to destroy the Electoral College with the NPV

The Virginia House of Delegates voted Tuesday to award its electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote as the newly elected Democratic majority sought to join the pact to leapfrog the Electoral College.

The compact requires all states in the compact to give away their electoral votes to the winner of the popular vote in the compact. It doesn’t matter who the state voted for in the presidential election. Their votes are nullified.

The state House voted 51-46 to enter into the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, sending H.B. 177 to the state Senate. The Senate will approve it over objections by Republicans.

Blackface Governor Ralph ‘Coonman’ Northam will sign it.

It upends the intent of the Framers, but that is the intent.

It is the opposite of ‘one man, one vote.’ It gives far fewer people a vote and a voice in their government. The vote gets turned over to the populous leftist regions of the country. The National Popular Vote is a scheme.

It does destroy the Electoral College and wipes out the vote of people outside the populous areas. Just as the Democrats in Virginia, who recently took control of the legislature, have deprived the people in most of their counties of a voice, they will forever make Virginia’s votes part of a conglomerate.

THE LIES THEY TELL

The Electoral College is “part of a quaint thing that we used to call in civics class checks and balances,” said Del. R. Lee Ware, a Republican, on the House floor. “I hope you’ll stick with the checks and balances and not go along with H.B. 177.”

Democratic Del. Mark Levine, one of the bill’s two sponsors along with Del. Marcia “Cia” Price, argued that the Electoral College was a throwback that “began at a time when the founders actually didn’t think that there would be political parties.”

“They thought that a bunch of white men with property would get in a room in the back, and they would decide who the president was,” Mr. Levine said during Monday’s floor debate. “It even had the infamous 3/5 clause, which meant that the more people were enslaved, the more slave owners had representation.”

That is a complete distortion by the Democrats.

WHAT IT DOES

“Under the compact, Virginia agrees to award its electoral votes to the presidential ticket that receives the most popular votes in all 50 states and the District of Columbia,” a bill summary states.

So far, 15 states, along with Washington D.C., have joined. The idea gained momentum as an answer to President Donald Trump’s electoral college victory over Hillary Clinton in 2016. That was despite her approximately three million popular vote lead.

Her lead came from California and New York. Democrats want those coastal regions to determine our entire future.

Whatever doesn’t go in a Democrat’s favor, Democrats destroy.

Soros’s son is among those behind this movement with two or three businessmen he uses as props.

SOROS’ PLAN TO DESTROY THE ELECTORAL COLLEGE

The Electoral College requires presidential candidates to appeal to the voters of a sufficient number of large and smaller states, rather than just try to run up big margins in a handful of the biggest states, cities, or regions with large populations. The opposite happens with the NPV. The number of states becomes reduced. They only have to appeal to the most populous states in the compact.

Electing a President without the support of a majority of states would be destabilizing.

States that vote for the National Popular Vote have given away their vote to the most populous state in the compact. The end result is we will all be ruled by New York and California.

The national popular vote rewards candidates for concentrating their time and resources on the most densely populated parts of the country. It also creates an incentive for fraud in the jurisdictions most susceptible to it.

California, with its new system of “ballot harvesting,” in which unregistered activists may deliver an unlimited number of mail-in ballots, would be a prime candidate, as rival campaigns competed in stuffing ballot boxes.

Dan McLaughlin explains in a series of tweets in May 2019. We included the two most succinct tweets.

THIS IS WHAT IT MIGHT LOOK LIKE

To better explain, McLaughlin uses a hypothetical example: R candidate wins 48 states by identical 54-46 margins, D wins CA, NY & DC by 75-25 margins, D wins the national popular vote. Who should win?

I used this hypothetical example: R candidate wins 48 states by identical 54-46 margins, D wins CA, NY & DC by 75-25 margins, D wins national popular vote. Who should win? pic.twitter.com/832nMi9j88 — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 3, 2019

28. All of that said, while the Electoral College resolves popular vote pluralities, we do face a realistic possibility in 2020 of facing the Electoral College’s real weakness: a tie decided by the House. Which would likely go to Trump, depending how the 2020 House races go. pic.twitter.com/Pjr3Rqbm7g — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 4, 2019

HOW THEY GET IT IN PLACE

It only works if they get to 270 Electoral Votes among compact members. Congress would have to approve, but if Democrats win, that will become a reality. Lawsuits will follow to test its constitutionality. It will become a mess. Democrats and a few RINOs are attempting to get it done by November to ensure a Democrat wins.

The National Popular Vote has been enacted into law in 15 states, California, Oregon, Washington, Illinois, New Mexico, Colorado, Maryland, New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Hawaii, Delaware, and Vermont., and the District of Columbia. Virginia will pass it, bringing the total electoral votes to 209.

It is very dangerous and will destroy the Republic. It makes us socialists in one fell swoop.