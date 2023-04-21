Elites Cry “Hardship” as Twitter Removes Their Blue Checks

Elon Musk stuck to his word. Celebrities who won’t pay the $7 a month lose their blue check. It seems a lot of elitists with blue checks won’t pay up.

“On Twitter 1.0, the blue check system served as a de facto caste system. Now it’s an honest way to pay for the edit button and better protection vs. impersonation, rather than a symbol of status,” Dr. Jay Battacharya tweeted.

Awe looks who’s upset she lost her blue check mark No worries Alyssa, if someone impersonates you, there’s a reporting feature for that. I have my doubts anyone wants to pretend to be you. They’d look like a raging woke triggered liberal pic.twitter.com/JfjNAwDOjY — (@CB618444) April 21, 2023

Melodramatic Morning Joe talks of the heartache this will bring. Dead migrants at the border, looming WWIII, trans killers, none of that causes a stir, but this…this…removing a blue check causes HEARTACHE.

Morning Joe Loses It Over @ElonMusk‘s Twitter Blue Check System: “It’s just absolute chaos…This is going to cause a lot of heartache.” Well, you can always pay the $8 for Twitter Blue. pic.twitter.com/Ir8AxlFzP5 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) April 21, 2023

“Just absolute chaos…especially government agencies…a lot of heartache…a lot of hardship…and how about democracy, ” says the Joe and Mika duo.

I have an idea – Pay the lousy $7 a month? They’re cheap and entitled!

Here’s a good reason to not have a blue check:

The fact that you had a Legacy Blue Check is exactly why Elon Musk is removing them 🤣 https://t.co/kAWihfrOsE pic.twitter.com/ptC8cv3iee — ALX 🇺🇸 (@alx) April 20, 2023

Funny thing about the $8 for verified blue checks is that the right is happy to pay while prominent leftists refuse because they hate free speech and @elonmusk but accounts with blue checks are favored by the algorithm so less people will see their leftist tweets now. Genius. 😂 https://t.co/KyMxjLxDna — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) April 21, 2023

Hey Hillary…… “What Happened”…..to your blue check verification? 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/4goptkqhSK — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) April 21, 2023

