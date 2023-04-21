Noooo! Senate’s Digital Identity Bill – Top-Down Forever

The Gateway Pundit posted some stunning information this morning about a new senate bill to provide a Digital Identity for all Americans. It would bring us closer to top-down forever big government.
U.S. Senators Kyrsten Sinema, Arizona’s so-called independent, and RINO Cynthia Lummis, a Wyoming Republican, have introduced Senate Bill 884. It is also known as “the Improving Digital Identity Act of 2023.”
According to the bill, Congress worries about “The lack of an easy, affordable, reliable, and secure way for organizations, businesses, and government agencies to identify whether an individual is who they claim to be online creates an attack vector that is widely exploited by adversaries in cyberspace and precludes many high-value transactions from being available online.”
They want to limit hacks.
This is as the US Federal Reserve studies CBDCs run by the government and the Big Banks.
TOP-DOWN FOREVER
According to the bill, the big government has all the answers:
(5) The inadequacy of current digital identity solutions degrades security and privacy for all people in the United States, and next-generation solutions are needed that improve security, privacy, equity, and accessibility.
(6) Government entities, as authoritative issuers of identity in the United States, are uniquely positioned to deliver critical components that address deficiencies in the digital identity infrastructure of the United States and augment private sector digital identity and authentication solutions.
(7) State governments are particularly well-suited to play a role in enhancing digital identity solutions used by both the public and private sectors, given the role of State governments as the issuers of driver’s licenses and other identity documents commonly used today.
They want to “enhance security.” However, many Americans feel much more secure when the government gets out of our way and our lives.
A GLOBALIST DREAM
The globalists in the World Economic Forum, the World Bank, the WHO, the IMF, and others want the world to have digital IDs. Given their actions, we can easily envision them tracking and controlling us.
According to Reclaim the Net, the White House has presented its National Security Strategy. It includes investing in digital IDs for security and efficiency. It is exactly what the UN, the WEF, WTC, and World Bank are calling for.
There isn’t a lot of detail, but alarm bells are ringing. Biometrics is mentioned once.
They plan “fundamental change” to the realm of internet and communications data services giants.
Mitch’s corrupt RINO gang will be all for this.
I see they picked Sinema and Lummis to pose as the main sponsors. This can win them lots of points with the establishment, by being the guinea pigs. This takes the corrupt leftists and RINOs out of the line of fire. The bill is of course written by lobbyists, corporations and deep state characters. It will of course not have serious debate or media coverage. McCarthy will not stop it.
They would end up giving illegals digital IDs the moment they cross the border, without any serious checks.
The US Government already has a Digital ID for every American. It’s called a Social Security Number and the Government still hasn’t figured out how to keep that Secure, mostly because of Internet Transactions. All another Government Digital ID will do is create yet another exploit for Criminals to steal even more and bigger things while violating the 4th Amendment.
The last time I bought a house, I financed it without having to show up in person anywhere. Big ticket items, over say $5,000 should not be allowed over the Internet or by Credit Card. Items that big need to require a Check, and ID, and verification by humans on both ends of the transaction. The exception should be between Accounts with the same Social Security number that was verified in Person when the Accounts were set up. Want to enhance Security, get more humans in the Loop and require those humans to be responsible or loose their jobs. Use a machine, i.e. a computer and you make it easy to steal. The 2020 Election National Election and the 2022 Arizona Election are perfect examples, as is Home Title Thefts. Major Transactions (Over $5,000) should require that you show up in Person, with Government ID, and a Finger Print Scan. You can’t even count on Government ID anymore. Using a False Government ID should carry the Death Penalty.
The Government, at any level, should not be able to look at any financial transaction without a Warrant. We need to stop the Government from fishing for crimes and targeting people then fishing for a crime. Take the Bragg case against Trump. Businesses should be required to get 3rd Party Audits and the Government should not be able to look at the books if a 3rd Party Auditor Certified them. To look at a Companies Books, the Government should first show the 3rd Party Auditors were bribed to lie about the books. Government already has way too much access to private and personal information which allows Government to target individuals the Government doesn’t like which leads to Government Corruption.