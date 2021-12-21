Elites Push for the Peasants to Trade in Their Turkeys for Bugs

















Due to the skyrocketing cost of food this holiday season and for The Great Reset, from Brazil to China to European countries to the US, households will pay near-record prices for food. The elites think the peasants might want to abandon traditional foods for bugs. Bloomberg has yet another story about the elites wanting us to eat bugs to save the planet. Oh, yum.

They, the elites of the World Economic Forum under Soviet-like Klaus Schwab, want the peasants to eat bugs. It might even be racist to not switch to bugs.

“You might be able to trade down on some things; instead of the high-priced turkeys or steaks, you might consider something less expensive on that side of the dinner table,” Curt Covington, senior director of institutional credit at AgAmerica Lending, which lends money to farmers, told Bloomberg.

“But there’s no escaping it: Everything on the holiday table “is just going to be more expensive,” Covington said.

There is a grand World Economic Forum solution.

European member states certified house crickets, yellow mealworms, and grasshoppers as food fit to be sold at supermarkets.

The bugs will be sold in frozen, dried, and powdered forms and will be packed with nutrients and low-cost, according to Bloomberg.

Earlier this month, the World Economic Forum published two articles explaining how people must get used to eating bugs. Those who can no longer afford meat, such as ham or turkey, and other traditional holiday foods will come to find a new substitute. Bloomberg provided examples from across the world in Brazil, China, and Turkey of how food inflation crushes holiday cheer. They want everyone in the US to live the same way as the entire Third World.

It’s not a conspiracy theory

World Economic Forum : eat bugs, they are rich in protein and vitamins.https://t.co/giJN96DhYy pic.twitter.com/1RZztGxohZ — (@thedukeoriginal) March 29, 2021

They have to have simple slogans for the simpletons among us that are too stupid to unpack large and complicated concepts. Build Back Better is the slogan of the World Economic Forum. You will be eating bugs in their version of this plan just so you know. https://t.co/c6a4l2sPfj — Macroaggressions with Charlie Robinson Podcast (@macroaggressio3) January 19, 2021

Related















