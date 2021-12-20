Potential Terrorist Caught at the Border, Not a PTA Lady

















A Saudi Arabian ‘potential terrorist’ nabbed at the US-Mexico border has ties to Yemeni terrorists.

A “potential terrorist” with links to a number of “Yemeni subjects of interest” was captured in Arizona late last week after illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, U.S. Border Patrol officials announced Monday.

The 21-year-old man was apprehended Thursday night entering the U.S. from Mexico through Yuma, Arizona, according to a tweet from Yuma Sector Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem. He appears to have been wearing a jacket emblazoned with an American flag patch and another that stated: “Central Oneida County Volunteer.”

#USBP #YumaSector agents apprehended a potential terrorist who illegally entered the U.S. from Mexico Thursday night. The 21-year-old migrant from Saudi Arabia is linked to several Yemeni subjects of interest. #BorderSecurity is #NationalSecurity pic.twitter.com/qszg0L0OYQ — Chief Patrol Agent Chris T. Clem (@USBPChiefYUM) December 20, 2021



With nearly 200,000 nabbed at the border and many others who get in without getting caught, you know that terrorists and spies from all over the world are coming here.

A record 46.2 million foreign-born people, according to a report for the Center for Immigration Studies.

In numbers never seen before, they are coming legally through airports and land border crossings and illegally across the Rio Grande and remote regions of Arizona and California.

Currently, 14.2% of the U.S. population is foreign-born, or 1 out of every 7 people. That is the highest rate of immigrants in the population since 1910 when the number was 14.7%.

But let’s look at the terrorist parents complaining about Critical Race Theory instead. Rep. Jordan is trying to get answers on the issue of the AG investigating parents at Board meetings, but FBI Director Christopher Wray ignores his correspondence.

How many parents have been “tagged” by the FBI as potential domestic terrorists? pic.twitter.com/Oe3XhzhToO — House Judiciary GOP (@JudiciaryGOP) November 18, 2021

