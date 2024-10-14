Elizabeth Warren Wishes Everyone a Happy Indigenous People’s Day

By
M DOWLING
-
0
11

Elizabeth in her authentic costume.

Happy Columbus Day, Elizabeth Warren, or rather, Happy Indigenous People’s Day to our fake Indian senator.

Warren celebrated the holiday, which replaces Columbus Day in various blue cities across the country, on her account that morning.

“On #IndigenousPeoplesDay, we celebrate the contributions, the extraordinary resilience, and the rich cultures of tribal nations and Native communities. Today and every day, the federal government must recommit itself to honoring its promises to Native peoples,” Warren wrote.

It would be good to have a Native American holiday but not a politicized one like this. It’s only used to destroy Columbus.

She is a good dancer and singer. It’s authentic.


