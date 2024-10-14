Good News! Kamala’s Trying Hard to Lose

Pure Joy

We start the clown world interview with a Kamala word salad of the day.  Her latest interview was another softball. She rattled on with no pushback. It was an infomercial and we still don’t hear her explaining what she will do as president.

Maybe she should run for president of an African country.

Kamala Is In Hiding

Nothing she says here is accurate. She constantly lies because she gets away with it with three of her voting blocs: the dummies, TDS victim, and the ill-informed. She won’t talk about all her successes because she has nothing. Kamala wants people to believe Trump is hiding from her.

Time Magazine said she is hiding from them!

“Despite multiple requests, TIME has not been granted an interview with Kamala Harris—unlike every other Presidential candidate. We believe in transparency and publish each interview in full,” Marc Benioff wrote. “Why isn’t the Vice President engaging with the public on the same level?”

She is the one hiding, only giving interviews to her fans and never answering a question or being asked difficult ones. However, why should she bother when Time constantly prints pro-Harris propaganda with glamorous photos of her on the cover without her doing a thing?

Kamala is a divisive hatemonger. Harris is all about race and gender, a DEI queen.

If she’s talking about people here illegally, NO, THEY’RE NOT!

Kamala is very unlikable and arrogant and has done NOTHING to earn her candidacy. She earned zero votes.

She will keep the borders open. She has fully supported open borders.

She is a liar who thinks you are stupid.

Kamala is planning trillions in taxes that will kill the middle class.

Her experience is black men like her? I doubt it. She never answers a question. They like answers.

The United States of Africa? Huh? What is she going to do for Americans? Anything?

Could she be any more insincere?

Word Salad

Let’s end with another word salad from the empty-headed empty suit.

“There is so much about what is at stake that is frankly the need for us to fight for the things that we hold dear that we have always had to fight for but must continue to fight for.”


