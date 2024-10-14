Good News! Kamala’s Trying Hard to Lose

We start the clown world interview with a Kamala word salad of the day. Her latest interview was another softball. She rattled on with no pushback. It was an infomercial and we still don’t hear her explaining what she will do as president.

Maybe she should run for president of an African country.

ALERT: WORD SALAD KAMALA: “By 2050, one in four people on Earth will be on the continent of Africa. That is so, so, SO exciting if we see it in terms of global policy for the opportunity it presents to invest in partnership and to do the work that is about understanding.” pic.twitter.com/dDqndR0aUL — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2024

Kamala Is In Hiding

Nothing she says here is accurate. She constantly lies because she gets away with it with three of her voting blocs: the dummies, TDS victim, and the ill-informed. She won’t talk about all her successes because she has nothing. Kamala wants people to believe Trump is hiding from her.

Time Magazine said she is hiding from them!

“Despite multiple requests, TIME has not been granted an interview with Kamala Harris—unlike every other Presidential candidate. We believe in transparency and publish each interview in full,” Marc Benioff wrote. “Why isn’t the Vice President engaging with the public on the same level?”

She is the one hiding, only giving interviews to her fans and never answering a question or being asked difficult ones. However, why should she bother when Time constantly prints pro-Harris propaganda with glamorous photos of her on the cover without her doing a thing?

Kamala grows more and more desperate as each day passes. Humiliating! pic.twitter.com/HeZWGNqIRk — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2024

Kamala is a divisive hatemonger. Harris is all about race and gender, a DEI queen.

Kamala Harris is part and parcel of the dangerously liberal cancel culture. Here Harris is looking to cancel Christopher Columbus. Harris’s record: High taxes, Open borders, and Cancel culture. https://t.co/e7yzFHMS7V — John Barrasso (@barrassoforwyo) October 14, 2024

If she’s talking about people here illegally, NO, THEY’RE NOT!

Is Kamala ok? pic.twitter.com/EJ0ZBUAku3 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2024

Kamala is very unlikable and arrogant and has done NOTHING to earn her candidacy. She earned zero votes.

Host: “You have a friend, his name is Barack Hussein Obama” Kamala: “President* Barack Obama.” Highly cringe. pic.twitter.com/blzUCwfP42 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2024

She will keep the borders open. She has fully supported open borders.

Kamala says a lot of words, but what she really means is unilateral MASS AMNESTY for tens of millions of unvetted illegal aliens living in the country — turning them into full-fledged voting citizens. pic.twitter.com/FpaWYwHvwH — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2024

She is a liar who thinks you are stupid.

Kamala — who imported 20+ million illegals into the country, including violent criminals, gang members, and traffickers — claims she has “had a career, including now, of prioritizing that we must have a secure border.” She thinks you’re stupid. pic.twitter.com/UzDt8JdTZx — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2024

Kamala is planning trillions in taxes that will kill the middle class.

KAMALA: — Claims she’s “not doing” a corporate tax rate hike (she wants to raise the corporate tax to 28% — higher than communist China). — Claims she’s “all about tax cuts” (she’s pushing the largest tax hike in history). — Claims Americans earning less than $400K/year won’t… pic.twitter.com/r0XFwFczxZ — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2024

Her experience is black men like her? I doubt it. She never answers a question. They like answers.

Host: You’re seeing in the polls Black men aren’t as excited or fired up for you. Kamala: “…. Well that’s not my experience.” pic.twitter.com/TPEOI1CPwE — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2024

The United States of Africa? Huh? What is she going to do for Americans? Anything?

Kamala says her top priority in a Harris-Walz administration would be to “change the narrative around the relationship between the United States and the continent of Africa.” pic.twitter.com/jWM28vFwQD — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2024

Could she be any more insincere?

Kamala regurgitates the Russia hoax, casts doubt on the upcoming election: “They’ve already started with the misinformation and the lies. We know that there’s foreign interference.” pic.twitter.com/s7qy7LsdUO — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2024

Word Salad

Let’s end with another word salad from the empty-headed empty suit.

“There is so much about what is at stake that is frankly the need for us to fight for the things that we hold dear that we have always had to fight for but must continue to fight for.”

Kamala delivers an extremely low energy word salad. Having to endlessly lie about and spin your failed record must be tiring! pic.twitter.com/inAcZbZYg8 — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) October 14, 2024