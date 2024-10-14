Looks Like Kamala Plagiarized Parts of Her Book

By
M DOWLING
-
0
0

Kamala Harris is accused of plagiarizing over a dozen different sections of her book on criminal justice. It’s hard to believe she wrote a book, but she did have a co-author, and it looks like she plagiarized parts of it.

“Plagiarism hunter” Dr. Stefan Weber made the discovery, and Christopher Rufo verified it. Rufo posted the information this morning.

As in the past, the NY Post reported it, and eventually, the NY Times will.

Several passages in Kamala’s 2009 book “Smart on Crime” closely resemble or perfectly match wording from other sources. As for her being smart on crime, only recently did we discover that she didn’t want to prosecute drug dealers until the third offense. If that is smart, I’ll eat my mother’s liver and onions dinners.

At the time, she was the San Francisco district attorney promoting reform in prosecuting crime.

The material predates Harris’s book. It looks like she copied the AP, Wikipedia, a Bureau of Justice report from 2000, an Urban Institute report from 2004, and a John Jay College of Criminal Justice press release.

She’s the perfect progressive Democrat. This is who we are now.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments