Elizabeth Warren’s new plan to give away taxpayer money

In one of the all-time best ironies, Elizabeth Warren, who wants to allow abortion to the moment of birth and wouldn’t do a thing to save babies born after a botched abortion, is worried about childbirth mortality among black women.

It’s a laudable goal, but Warren is a woman who supports the killing of black babies to the moment of birth. Far too many aborted babies are black! Black babies are more than three times more likely to be aborted than their white counterparts.

Elizabeth Warren on Wednesday proposed a plan to tackle high childbirth mortality rates among black women while speaking at a presidential forum by an advocacy organization for women of color, according to The Hill.

She claims the rate of childbirth deaths is due to prejudice. The doctors and nurses are all implicitly biased now, according to the latest theories. Everything is systemic bias. It’s another hit on white people.

Do people really think doctors and nurses are biased? So many doctors and nurses are minorities themselves.

The “quality of prenatal delivery and postpartum care, as well as the interaction between health-seeking behaviors and satisfaction with care, may explain part of this difference” between mortality rates among whites and blacks, according to prior studies. Black mothers are often poor and do not have coverage.

SHE WANTS MORE OF YOUR MONEY

Of course, Warren wants taxpayer money for bonuses to hospitals with lower mortality She also wants to take money away from hospitals that do not lower rates.

“The hospitals are just going to get a lump of money and if they bring down those maternal mortality rates, then they get a bonus and if they don’t, then they’re going to have money taken away from them,” she said while speaking at the She the People forum.

“I want to see the hospitals see it as their responsibility to address this problem head-on and make it a first priority and the best way to do that is to use money to make it happen.”

“The best studies that I’ve seen put it down to just one thing — prejudice,” she said. “Doctors and nurses don’t hear African American women’s medical issues the same way that they hear the same things from white women.”

These types of approaches never work. In truth, there is no real proof of implicit bias, much less of it being a cause for this serious problem.