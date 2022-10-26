Elon Musk, Chief Twit, With a Sink

Elon Musk moved into Twitter headquarters today. He changed his Twitter profile to “Chief Twit.” He also had a sink with him. Let that sink in.

The deal to buy Twitterr has to be made by October 28th, and it looks like he has the funding for it.

Now, we have to see if 75% of the staff see their heads roll and if the government tries to take him down for the unpardonable crime of allowing free speech on the platform.

Musk tweeted: A beautiful thing about Twitter is how it empowers citizen journalism – people are able to disseminate news without an establishment bias.

Wouldn’t that be grand?

He is seen in the clip below bringing in a sink and wrote, “let that sink in.”

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Related