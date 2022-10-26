Senators Send Biden Family China Bank Records to US Attorney

Republican Sens. Chuck Grassley of Iowa and Ron Johnson of Wisconsin sent 200 pages of bank records tying his and Biden family records to China.

They show alleged “connections to the Chinese regime and persons connected to its military and intelligence elements.”

Fox News Digital independently reviewed the bank records. The more than 200 pages of records come from Cathay Bank, the oldest operating bank in the U.S. founded by Chinese Americans.

The records reveal transactions between Hunter Biden-linked business entities and Chinese energy firm CEFC, which reportedly had ties to the Chinese Communist Party.

In a letter Grassley and Johnson wrote to U.S. Attorney for Delaware David Weiss, the GOP senators wrote:

“Today, in light of your and DOJ’s failure to respond to our legitimate congressional oversight requests and as part of our ongoing congressional investigation, we are transmitting to you over two hundred pages of records relating to the Biden family’s connections to the Chinese regime and persons connected to its military and intelligence elements.”

“If you are conducting a full and complete investigation, you should already possess these records,” they wrote. “In the case that you are not and do not possess these records, we suggest that you review them in detail.”

According to other reports, including Just the News, the Biden family and Hunter appear to have attempted to see US oil and gas assets to China. Specifically, they are accused of trying to sell our drilling rights. The FBI doesn’t appear to be investigating the potentially more serious crimes. They seem focused on tax evasion and a minor gun charge.

