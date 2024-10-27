Violent Biological Man Might Compete in Women’s Olympic Boxing

A biological male who says he is a transgender woman plans to compete in women’s boxing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic Games. Alice Linn, formerly known as Sebastian, once kneed a female boxer in the stomach with so much force that she had to quit the match immediately.

Linn, 29, first began Thai boxing under his birth name at the Vikings Muay Thai boxing club in Mannheim, Germany, in 2018. A year later, he competed as a woman. Does that sound like a grifter more than a transgender?

In a 2021 interview with Rheinpfalz, Linn reported that he had “aggression issues” and violent tendencies as a child.

Linn plans to compete in women’s boxing for Germany at the 2028 Olympic Games.

A transgender martial artist from Germany is reportedly training to compete in women's boxing at the 2028 Olympics. "Alice" Linn once kneed a female opponent in the stomach so hard that she forfeited the match immediately after.