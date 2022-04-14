RNC Cancels the Biased Commission on Presidential Debates!

The Republican National Committee unanimously voted to withdraw from the Commission on Presidential Debates on Thursday.

GOP presidential candidates have participated in the CPD debates in every election for over 30 years.

The commission has become too unfair. They choose the moderators, the times, the location, and the debate moderators are always left-wing these days. For example, they chose one they claimed was on the side of the Right – Chris Wallace. Wallace is a fairly left Democrat and he’s a Trump hater. The other two moderators were left-wing. The commission chooses the questions and they are biased as well. They even decided to add a mute button to silence a candidate if it is something they don’t like, which is always aimed at the Republican candidate.

The commission is way too partisan- left. They are the swamp.

Republican presidential hopefuls will be asked to sign a pledge to only appear at party-sanctioned primary and general election debates.

The RNC said that the commission is “biased” and vowed to find “newer, better” platforms.

“The Commission on Presidential Debates is biased and has refused to enact simple and commonsense reforms to help ensure fair debates including hosting debates before voting begins and selecting moderators who have never worked for candidates on the debate stage,” RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement.

For years, the Commission on Presidential Debates has shown bias against Republicans. Since they continue to stonewall commonsense reforms, the RNC is leveling the playing field to make debates fair for future nominees. See our full letter below. pic.twitter.com/GwrCfz29dV — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) January 13, 2022

