Elon Musk Is Excited About Tucker’s Twitter Show

Elon Musk seems excited that Tucker Carlson is launching his show on Twitter. Tucker will be subject to the same rules as everyone else, and they don’t have a contract of any kind.

He’s hoping other content creators join Twitter, “particularly from the left.”

“On this platform, unlike the one-way street of broadcast, people are able to interact, critique and refute whatever is said. And, of course, anything misleading will get @CommunityNotes.”

“I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever. Tucker is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators. Rewards means subscriptions and advertising revenue share (coming soon), which is a function of how many people subscribe and the advertising views associated with the content. I hope that many others, particularly from the left, also choose to be content creators on this platform.”

Tucker Sued Fox for Breach of Contract and Fraud.

Just before Tucker Carlson announced he’d launch his show on Twitter, his attorneys sent Fox News a letter, accusing them of breach of contract and fraud. Axios reported they alleged the company’s actions freed him from a non-compete clause.

The letter alleges senior employees, including “Rupert Murdoch himself,” broke promises to the former prime-time host “intentionally and with reckless disregard for the truth.”

Axios added that attorney Bryan Freedman also sent the letter to Fox executives Viet Dinh and Irena Briganti. Fox News broke an agreement with Carlson not to leak his private messages to the media. A series of texts aimed at damaging Tucker’s reputation emerged during and after the defamation trial filed by Dominion Voting Systems.

“These actions not only breached the covenant of good faith and fair dealing in the Agreement, but give rise to claims for breach of contract, and intentional and negligent misrepresentation,” the letter reads.

Ratings Misery

CNN’s Anderson Cooper notched the most viewers in the 25-54 age demographic during Tuesday’s 8 p.m. time slot. It was the network’s only demo win of the day over Fox News and MSNBC.

Kayleigh McEnany won the hour but with low numbers, 1,480,000.

On Tuesday night, during the 8:00 pm hour, Fox News only attracted 1.7 million viewers, down significantly from Tucker’s numbers.

McEnany had 144,000 in the demo, and Hannity and Ingraham increased slightly over Monday.

Hannity and Ingraham relied on Tucker as their lead-in.

On Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Tucker had 3,223,000 in total viewers and 481,000 in the demo. Hannity had 2,434,000 in total and 290,000 demo; Ingraham had in 1,788,000 in total and 208,000 in the demo.

Now that Tucker is gone, the cowardly elite advertisers are returning to Fox. Check out who they are so you can stay away from their products if you want to.

Megyn Kelly Reacts to Tucker’s Response



