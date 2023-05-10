Elon Musk Is Excited About Tucker’s Twitter Show

Elon Musk seems excited that Tucker Carlson is launching his show on Twitter. Tucker will be subject to the same rules as everyone else, and they don’t have a contract of any kind.

He’s hoping other content creators join Twitter, “particularly from the left.”

“On this platform, unlike the one-way street of broadcast, people are able to interact, critique and refute whatever is said.  And, of course, anything misleading will get @CommunityNotes.”

“I also want to be clear that we have not signed a deal of any kind whatsoever.  Tucker is subject to the same rules & rewards of all content creators. Rewards means subscriptions and advertising revenue share (coming soon), which is a function of how many people subscribe and the advertising views associated with the content. I hope that many others, particularly from the left, also choose to be content creators on this platform.”

Tucker Sued Fox for Breach of Contract and Fraud.

Just before Tucker Carlson announced he’d launch his show on Twitter, his attorneys sent Fox News a letter, accusing them of breach of contract and fraud. Axios reported they alleged the company’s actions freed him from a non-compete clause.

The letter alleges senior employees, including “Rupert Murdoch himself,” broke promises to the former prime-time host “intentionally and with reckless disregard for the truth.”

Axios added that attorney Bryan Freedman also sent the letter to Fox executives Viet Dinh and Irena Briganti. Fox News broke an agreement with Carlson not to leak his private messages to the media. A series of texts aimed at damaging Tucker’s reputation emerged during and after the defamation trial filed by Dominion Voting Systems.

“These actions not only breached the covenant of good faith and fair dealing in the Agreement, but give rise to claims for breach of contract, and intentional and negligent misrepresentation,” the letter reads.

Ratings Misery

CNN’s Anderson Cooper notched the most viewers in the 25-54 age demographic during Tuesday’s 8 p.m. time slot. It was the network’s only demo win of the day over Fox News and MSNBC.

Kayleigh McEnany won the hour but with low numbers, 1,480,000.

On Tuesday night, during the 8:00 pm hour, Fox News only attracted 1.7 million viewers, down significantly from Tucker’s numbers.

McEnany had 144,000 in the demo, and Hannity and Ingraham increased slightly over Monday.

Hannity and Ingraham relied on Tucker as their lead-in.

On Tuesday, April 18, 2023, Tucker had 3,223,000 in total viewers and 481,000 in the demo. Hannity had 2,434,000 in total and 290,000 demo; Ingraham had in 1,788,000 in total and 208,000 in the demo.

Now that Tucker is gone, the cowardly elite advertisers are returning to Fox. Check out who they are so you can stay away from their products if you want to.

TOTAL VIEWERS MAY 9, 2023
6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:
1860		 SITUATION ROOM:
792		 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:
1903		 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:
276		 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:
41
7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
2078		 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
792		 REIDOUT:
1384		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
402		 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
63
8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:
1480		 ANDERSON COOPER 360:
707		 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
1406		 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:
453		 CUOMO:
120
9p HANNITY:
2005		 CNN PRIMETIME:
540		 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:
1554		 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:
293		 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
86
10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
1440		 CNN TONIGHT:
520		 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
1628		 GREG KELLY REPORTS:
282		 BANFIELD:
100
11p GUTFELD!:
1595		 CNN TONIGHT:
399		 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
1033		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
181		 CUOMO:
85

 

DEMO
6p SPECIAL RPT W/BRET BAIER:
214		 SITUATION ROOM:
178		 BEAT W/ARI MELBER:
187		 RECORD WITH GRETA VAN SUS:
33		 ELIZABETH VARGAS REPORTS:
10
7p JESSE WATTERS PRIMETIME:
191		 ERIN BURNETT OUTFRONT:
175		 REIDOUT:
123		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
35		 ON BALANCE W/ VITTERT:
12
8p FOX NEWS TONIGHT:
144		 ANDERSON COOPER 360:
165		 ALL IN W/ CHRIS HAYES:
138		 ERIC BOLLING THE BALANCE:
41		 CUOMO:
31
9p HANNITY:
200		 CNN PRIMETIME:
114		 ALEX WAGNER TONIGHT:
167		 CHRIS PLANTE RIGHT SQUAD:
21		 DAN ABRAMS LIVE:
13
10p INGRAHAM ANGLE, THE:
187		 CNN TONIGHT:
123		 LAST WORD W/ L. ODONNELL:
151		 GREG KELLY REPORTS:
19		 BANFIELD:
9
11p GUTFELD!:
241		 CNN TONIGHT:
116		 11TH HOUR W/ S. RUHLE:
108		 ROB SCHMITT TONIGHT:
33		 CUOMO:
16

Megyn Kelly Reacts to Tucker’s Response


The Prisoner
The Prisoner
24 seconds ago

This is a great match, 2 young energetic minds challenging our corrupt system.

The establishment is figuring out how to stop this. The best way is with Faux lawyers in court. After Faux funding Dominion $787 million, there should be no doubt Faux is an enemy of America.

Tucker should start ASAP. Tucker fans still watching Faux for information are gullible. Watching Faux for the purpose of reporting is OK.

