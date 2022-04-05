The Bucha Genocide Is Not Confirmed

The Bucha genocide should not be taken at face value at this time. It desperately needs investigation. The US media, or any legacy media we know of, has not confirmed the claim. CBS News and other networks have merely taken the claims by the Ukrainians and published or televised them as if they were proven facts.

The problem at the bottom of this is Ukraine has pushed numerous lies and endless propaganda to lure the West into a full-scale war with Russia. In fact, some US media are outwardly calling for war.

Do you trust people who want us to go to war and one which could lead to World War III and nuclear confrontation?

IT’S NOT CONFIRMED

Reuters reported that the Pentagon cannot independently confirm atrocities in Ukraine’s Bucha, according to an official.

The U.S. military is not in a position to independently confirm Ukrainian accounts of atrocities by Russian forces against civilians in the town of Bucha, but has no reason to dispute the accounts either, a senior U.S. defense official said on Monday.

“We’re seeing the same imagery that you are. We have no reason whatsoever to refute the Ukrainian claims about these atrocities — clearly, deeply, deeply troubling,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

We can’t independently and single handedly confirm that, but we’re also not in any position to refute those claims.”

The statement is ridiculous. Are they even looking and trying to figure it out?

The New York Times cannot confirm either. The Times quoted an expert who noted that there are questions not yet answered:

Journalists from The New York Times, The Associated Press and other international news outlets arriving in Bucha and nearby towns have also filmed and photographed bodies in civilian clothes scattered in the streets and at least nine lying together in a yard. In several cases, hands were bound behind the back.

The bodies of 410 people who appeared to have been civilians have been recovered from the Kyiv region, Ukraine’s prosecutor general, Iryna Venediktova, said in a Facebook post on Sunday. The Times was not able to independently verify that figure…

Who executed them and bound them. Are they Ukrainians?

…War crimes cases can be brought before the International Criminal Court in The Hague, but successful prosecution is a steep climb, experts say.

“It would likely be difficult to prove in court,’’ said David Scheffer, an international law expert. “The circumstances are unknown. Who executed them. Who bound their hands. This would require a very difficult and detailed investigation.’’…

…Russia’s Defense Ministry on Sunday rejected all accusations that its troops had committed atrocities in Bucha, saying that “not a single” civilian had been injured while the town was under Russian control. It said pictures and video footage from the area had been “staged by the Ukrainian government.”

Russia has denied the accusations and said that people were free to roam around and leave if they wanted to leave. They said the lie, if it is a lie, is a “provocation.”

Journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted: In stark contrast to the Twitter experts eager to start WW3 by emotionally demanding that the US go to war with Russia due to horrifying yet context-and-evidence-free photos and videos posted by Ukrainian officials, the NYT commendably applies skepticism.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is still doing everything he can to stir the pot. Even as his own Pentagon can’t confirm the atrocities, he acts as if it is proven. This is reckless:

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Russia’s atrocities in Bucha were “a deliberate campaign to kill, to torture, to rape.” https://t.co/hbZTHmzwnr pic.twitter.com/EdYXEmyecd — The Associated Press (@AP) April 5, 2022

IMPOSSIBLE TO SAY

Photos are emerging, and the one below is of a man with a white armband. The Russians wear white and Ukrainians wear yellow or blue.

Strangely this graphic Reuters news report shows at least one dead body in Bucha wearing a pro-Russian white armband. #unitednations #ukraine #russia https://t.co/G3QY0UGQDl pic.twitter.com/H2qyIVsxKY — Peter Cronau (@PeterCronau) April 3, 2022

However, Ukrainians now say they wear white armbands in some cities.

UKRAINIAN BLOGGER DENIES THE CLAIMS

There is no point getting into the weeds here and posting all the photos and videos. We just don’t know the truth. However, the information from the blogger below is interesting.

There are eyewitness accounts and videos/photos without context.

Many of the videos and photos are contradictory or impossible to confirm. The one thread that seemed most interesting was of a Ukrainian blogger, who is pro-Ukraine, expressing doubts. He was present during the occupation and said no one was tortured or killed. If you go through his thread, you will find his information backing it up.

A blogger from Bucha (pro-Ukr which is very important), recorded videos about the situation in the city when Ru troops were here. He told that no one tortured or killed anyone

“Would it be easier for you if they killed me? Would you like to hear this story?” he says. pic.twitter.com/4kyJ7qJDjj — Mi-28 NM night hunter (@mi28nighthunter) April 4, 2022

