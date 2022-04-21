Elon Musk on Overpopulation, Censorship, and Pinball Wizard

Elon Musk responded to a tweet by a popular Twitter user named Pranay Pathole retweeting Elon Musk’s comments about the false impression of overpopulation.

“Most people in the world are operating under the false impression that we’ve got too many people. This is not true. Earth could maintain a population many times the current level. The birth rate has been dropping like crazy,” Musk says in the clip.

Overpopulation is a big lie spread about by non-statistician Bill Gates.

Elon Musk responded: absolutely.

Mr. Pathole said that the WOKE mind virus is the biggest threat to civilization and Musk said, yes.

We have another one on Gates and The WHO.

A doctor tweeted to Elon Musk: Hey @elonmusk, can you also buy the WHO? It is currently owned by Bill Gates.

Elon Musk responded with a song by The WHO, Pinball Wizard. The song was part of the rock opera, Tommy. The opera is an allegory about stardom, phony political and religious leaders, and the road to self-realization.

Oh boy, he’s got that right!

THE SHADOWY FORCES

Then there is this next one, and he’s right. A Twitter user named Mr. Andreessen wrote: I predict essentially identical censorship/deplatforming policies across all layers of the legacy Internet stack. Client-side & server-side ISPs, cloud platforms, CDNs, payment networks, client OSs, browsers, email clients. With only rare exceptions. The pressure is intense.

Mr. Andreessen is right. The censorship will take over all means of communication if we can’t stop it. That is why Musk buying Twitter is an important first step.

Musk responded: Extremely concerning. Who is pushing this censorship/deplatforming? Very shadowy.

The shadowy forces are very powerful, often evil, brilliant, and now ubiquitous.

As an aside, Tesla donors tried to silence Musk and just lost the court case.

Do you agree with this?

A social media platform’s policies are good if the most extreme 10% on left and right are equally unhappy — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2022

