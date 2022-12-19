Elon Musk Polls Whether He Should Step Down

Elon Musk put up a poll asking if he should step down as head of Twitter. He later tweeted, “Be careful what you wish for.”

He said he’d abide by the results of this poll. “CEO of Twitter” is now trending.

I didn’t think Elon planned to remain as head of Twitter for the duration and he probably has someone in mind who the Left won’t like.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

One of the responses I agree with comes from Wall Street Silver, posted below. It’s probably accurate. Others suggest Jared Kushner will be CEO because Elon was with him at the World Cup. Others want the user named catturd2. Some want Trump, Dan Bongino, Candace Owens, and Tucker Carlson.

Some think it will be David Sacks.

All of the liberals are retweeting the poll and the “journalists” are writing articles breathlessly right now. “This is our chance to get rid of Elon !!” Not realizing this is exactly what Elon wants. He already has his CEO selected and is just creating news and engagement. — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) December 18, 2022

