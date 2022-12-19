The Big Guy Overstated 2nd-Quarter Jobs by 1.1 Million Pre-Election – It Was 10K

The Biden administration stated that they created 1 million jobs in the year’s second quarter. They were only off by a million. Job growth was non-existent. The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia reported there were only 10,500 jobs added.

The Philadelphia Fed’s new assessment shows that employment numbers in 29 states and the District of Columbia were much lower than the Bureau of Labor Statistics reported for the March-through-June period.

As The Daily Caller reported, the administration over-estimated by 10,000%. Biden continually snookers Americans.

The administration waited until after the election to let us know. We’re sure there is nothing to see here. Only the worst conspiracy theorist would think this is anything but a silly error.

Here’s Biden bragging about all those jobs he didn’t create. If you were wondering how you were suffering financially with all those jobs being created, wonder no more. It was a lie.


