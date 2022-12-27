Elon Musk Provides Free Speech to Iran with StarLink

As protests rage in Iran, Elon Musk’s Starlink now has nearly 100 Starlinks up in Iran. He seems to be the only one who fights for freedom.

The billionaire had said in September that he would activate Starlink in Iran as part of a U.S.-backed effort “to advance internet freedom and the free flow of information” to Iranians.

Musk said, “approaching 100 Starlinks active in Iran”, in a tweet on Monday.

They were activated three months after he said he would send them over the Islamic Republic.

The satellite-based broadband service could help Iranians circumvent the government’s restrictions on accessing the internet and certain social media platforms amid protests around the country.

The Islamic Republic has been engulfed in protests that erupted after the death in September of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody after being arrested by the morality police for wearing “unsuitable attire”, reports Reuters.

