Biden Drops the JCPOA Because Zelensky Asked Him to Do It

Iran is sending kamikaze drones to Russia to use against Ukraine. That appears to have killed the horrendous nuclear deal with Iran known as the JCPOA. He did it because Zelensky asked him to do it.

Biden is finally abandoning the Iran deal, not for Israel or the US Republican Congress but because Ukrainian President Zelensky asked him not to close the JCPOA deal. The administration finally saw the light, but it wasn’t because Iran was planning to kill a former Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo. It’s not because Iran is the biggest state exporter of terror and believes in theocratic tyranny.

It’s not dead because US tax dollars shouldn’t be used to fund terror across the world.

Watch:

In a November 4th off-the-record comment, he said the Iran deal is dead, but he can’t announce it. It came after Zelensky asked him not to proceed.

Zelensky is blaming Iran for sending drones to Russia to crush his people and infrastructure.

Biden said Washington still wants to restore the JCPOA but that doing so is not a priority, given the Ukraine war.

In late October, U.S. envoy for Iran Rob Malley said that the administration is not going to “waste time” on trying to revive the Iran nuclear deal at this time, considering Tehran’s crackdown on protesters, Iranian support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, and Iran’s positions on its nuclear program.

Biden’s off-the-record comment:

بایدن: برجام مُرده. در ویدئویی که به دستم رسیده، بایدن صریحاً می‌گوید به #برجام بازنمی‌گردد، ولی دولت آمریکا فعلاً اعلام نخواهد کرد. این ویدئو که برای اولین بار منتشر می‌شود، حاشیه‌ی رویداد انتخاباتی ۴ نوامبر در کالیفرنیا را نشان می‌دهد. با زیرنویس فارسی و انگلیسی#انقلاب۱۴۰۱ pic.twitter.com/OerHZav9Kb — دامون مقصودی (@DamonMaghsoudi) December 20, 2022

