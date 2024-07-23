Tucker and Posobiec Discuss the Takedown of Joe Biden

Democrats took out Joe Biden, and now they are after Donald Trump. The Left is trying to say this is not a coup when it clearly is a coup. Biden might publicly speak from the White House today to prove he is alive. He should not have resigned unless he could do it publicly or is dead.

In case you think threats against Donald Trump and his supporters are removed, keep in mind what the former CIA director under Bush said recently. Trump hater Michael Hayden said that Trump supporters are the most dangerous threat. He said they should be sent to the front lines of Afghanistan.

As I have said repeatedly, these people pushing to take permanent control are Stalinists and Marxist-Leninists. There is ample proof of that just by looking at donor lists. Stacey Abrams was funded by Marxist-Leninist donors in Georgia. The people trying to assume power are destroying our free speech, our privacy rights, and they want our guns. They’ve eliminated our borders. How much proof do you need?

If you think that the last election was legit, you are not looking at the facts.

Tucker Carlson spoke with conservative reporter Jack Posobiec about the takedown of Joe Biden.

Posobiec said Barack Obama is being used to pretend the process is legitimate. We reported about Obama’s coyness yesterday. All the world is a stage when Democrats are in charge, and you can’t believe a word they say.

The assassination failed, so they took out Biden. Jack Posobiec on how America changed forever in eight days. (1:00) Reacting to Joe Biden Dropping Out of the Race

(17:25) Kamala Harris

(28:01) Female Leadership

(33:12) Trump Shooting Timeline

(1:01:48) What Was the Shooter's…