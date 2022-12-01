Elon Musk Says He & Tim Cook “Resolved the Misunderstanding”

Elon Musk met with Apple CEO Tim Cook met today and “resolved the misunderstanding.” Huh?

“Thanks @tim_cook for taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ,” Musk wrote in a tweet, including a video of a large pond, with two shadows standing in the foreground.

He followed it up with another tweet just a few hours later.

“Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.”

All’s well. It isn’t a battle worth fighting, I guess.

This is a little crazy. Mr. Musk has been tweeting about him all week.

On Monday, Musk tweeted that Apple had cut off most of its advertising on Twitter. Apple was the top advertiser on Twitter in the first quarter of this year, spending $48 million on ads, according to the The Washington Post. Apple ads accounted for 4% of Twitter’s revenue that quarter.

He claimed in another Monday tweet that the company “threatened to withhold” Twitter’s app from its app store, but “won’t tell us why.”

Musk went on to denounce Apple’s “secret 30% tax on everything” in yet another tweet on Monday, referring to the percentage of profits that the company takes from app store sales.

