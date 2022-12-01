Elon Musk Says Twitter Interfered in the Election

Reuters reported that Yoel Roth, Twitter’s former head of trust and safety, said the company was “not safer” after the billionaire business magnate acquired the company last month. Roth, who interfered in the election, is worried about trust and safety.

It was Roth’s first interview since his sudden resignation in November. Roth warned that the company no longer had enough staff to perform safety work adequately.

Safety of course means keeping all information they disagree with out of the public square.

One commenter responded and said Twitter “has lost users’ trust.” Personnel were a “disgrace.”

Musk agreed and pledged to make Twitter “more effective, transparent, and even-handed.”

“The obvious reality, as long-time users know, is that Twitter has failed in trust & safety for a very long time and has interfered in elections,” he wrote.

Musk the Dictator?

Roth also suggested Musk is a dictator.

“One of my limits was if Twitter starts being ruled by dictatorial edict rather than by policy … there’s no longer a need for me in my role, doing what I do,” Roth said, per Reuters.

It’s dictatorial to want free speech and cut down the censorship? Not obeying the authoritarian Left is dictatorial, especially as they interfered in the election? Okay then.

As the head of trust and safety, Roth was responsible for key content moderation decisions including banning former President Donald Trump from the platform and suppressing the New York Post’s coverage of the Hunter Biden laptop story.

In an interview with journalist Kara Swisher, Roth was quoted as saying: “We didn’t know what to believe, we didn’t know what was true, there was smoke — and ultimately for me, it didn’t reach a place where I was comfortable removing this content from Twitter.”

They could have had triple the staff and still would have had interfered in the election, uncomfortable or not. They err on the side of censoring the Right.

