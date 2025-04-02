Elon Musk Steps Down from DOGE

President Donald Trump and Elon Musk reached a joint decision to have Mr. Musk step down from leading DOGE [Department of Government Efficiency].

Elon Musk will go back to the business world and to Tesla and SpaceX. Tesla just lost 13% in global stock alone.

Musk sank $20 million into the Wisconsin Supreme Court race and lost by far more than Trump did last year.

The lunatics are destroying Teslas, and setting them on fire. The communists have made Elon’s role a losing proposition.

Elon has a slash and burn style which I like but the media has been able to capitalize on it to hurt the administration.

It’s important Donald Trump get his agenda through Congress. He probably only has two years, and after that it’s likely Republicans will never have another chance. Democrats are run by hardcore leftists and they will do whatever the hard left wants. They want a one-party authoritarian nation run by them.

On the report that Musk will step down, Tesla stocks soared. It’s amazing how revolutionary communists can destroy a car company and run the government after an election with a clear mandate to fulfill and agenda.

Trump brought him in to clean up the bloated government, and the far-left slush funds. Hopefully, his people can carry on.

