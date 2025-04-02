Lesley Stahl, A Most Dishonest Reporter

A most dishonest reporter from a most dishonest CBS ‘News” show. Lesley Stahl of ’60 Minutes’ suggested that one of the Hamas captives wasn’t fed because Hamas didn’t have food either.

Was there an innocent reason that the Jewish captive starved and beaten by a hate group whose only mission is to destroy Israel and kill all the Jews? Hamas are Nazis.

Lesley Stahl is the biggest Media Hack moron on TV. CBS should be ashamed. She asked a Jewish hostage who had been starved and beaten by Hamas……”Do you think they didn’t have food?” Hamas is pure evil and Lesley Stahl is an idiot. pic.twitter.com/vU9je8c9EO — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) March 31, 2025

In this clip, a hostage explains that he is only free because of President Trump. At least Stahl let him say that without censoring it.

Freed Israeli hostage Yarden Bibas: "I am here because of Trump — I am here only because of him." pic.twitter.com/KL2IHUa15m — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) March 31, 2025

