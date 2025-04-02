Lesley Stahl, A Most Dishonest Reporter

By
M Dowling
-
0
31

A most dishonest reporter from a most dishonest CBS ‘News” show. Lesley Stahl of ’60 Minutes’ suggested that one of the Hamas captives wasn’t fed because Hamas didn’t have food either.

Was there an innocent reason that the Jewish captive starved and beaten by a hate group whose only mission is to destroy Israel and kill all the Jews? Hamas are Nazis.

In this clip, a hostage explains that he is only free because of President Trump. At least Stahl let him say that without censoring it.


