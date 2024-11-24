Denver Mayor Johnston Is Willing to Go to Jail to Protect Criminals

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston recently said he would send the police and residents to the border to stop ICE from crossing into Denver. He protects criminals in his sanctuary. In fact, one was just arrested for raping a 14-year-old girl.

Johnston told the reporter he believes the residents are having their rights violated. He claimed it was illegal, immoral, and un-American to arrest and deport illegal aliens.

Sallinger noted that the new border czar, Tom Homan, is willing to arrest leaders like him and would be willing to go to jail.

Johnston said, “Yeah, I’m not afraid of that. I’m also not seeking that. I think the goal is we want to be able to negotiate with reasonable people on how to solve hard problems. Republican and Democratic presidents in the past have all tried to find solutions to these problems. President Reagan helped people get access to work so they could stay and support themselves. Biden and Harris worked on restricting entry at the border to close it down. There are a lot of ways to approach this problem. We don’t think it has to come to this.”

Johnston is a fool. People coming illegally have the right to go home, and criminals need to be arrested and deported. They don’t have the right to come here, take our benefits and our jobs, change our culture, and harm our way of life.

Sanctuary cities are sanctuaries for criminals and terrorists. Johnston should be arrested if he sets up a “Tiananmen Square” scenario as he described it.

Watch:

Mayor Mike Johnston said he believes citizens will participate in “civil disobedience,” and he is willing to go to jail to stop deportation efforts he believes are illegal. https://t.co/T4VtY6p94r — 9NEWS Denver (@9NEWS) November 23, 2024

