Elon Musk’s First Comment as He Tries to Buy a Propaganda Platform

Elon Musk posted a comment at 4:15 pm to the Twitter board threw a poison pill roadblock in the way of his offer to buy the company for billions more than it is worth. He thanked people for their support.

Unfortunately, he’s threatening to take away a propaganda platform that WEF and the Deep State — among other unsavory characters — rely upon.

Why won’t the Board let shareholders vote? Seems anti-democratic to deny them a vote, yeah? — Cernovich (@Cernovich) April 15, 2022

Twitters Board members all day they care about democracy but they are denying share holders a vote. A small group denies shareholders a vote. Isn’t that fascism? — Cernovich (@Cernovich) April 15, 2022

WHAT CAN BE DONE

The public doesn’t know what Musk’s Plan B is yet but there are several things he could do that may or may not be in his plan.

fairness of Elon’s offer. 2. Twitter is “in play” meaning the board has to execute a sales process to find the highest bidder. 3. Elon launches a proxy battle & teams up with other major shareholders to takeover Twitter (more traditional hostile takeover approach). (2) — BowTiedRanger (@BowTiedRanger) April 15, 2022

IT’S A WEF PLAYGROUND

As Elon Musk said yesterday, Twitter is ignoring its fiduciary responsibility. The problem is Twitter is a propaganda outfit, owned by a number of World Economic Forum apparatchiks and they only care about the propaganda. That’s especially the case with the election coming up.

If the current Twitter board takes actions contrary to shareholder interests, they would be breaching their fiduciary duty. The liability they would thereby assume would be titanic in scale. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 14, 2022

As one Twitter user noted: VanGuard takes a majority shareholder stake. The majority shareholder of VanGuard is BlackRock. BlackRock is run by a guy named Lawrence Fink who is an advisor to The World Economic Forum. Laurence D. Fink – Agenda Contributor | World Economic Forum

