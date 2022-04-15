Elon Musk’s First Comment as He Tries to Buy a Propaganda Platform

M Dowling
Elon Musk posted a comment at 4:15 pm to the Twitter board threw a poison pill roadblock in the way of his offer to buy the company for billions more than it is worth. He thanked people for their support.

Unfortunately, he’s threatening to take away a propaganda platform that WEF and the Deep State — among other unsavory characters — rely upon.

WHAT CAN BE DONE

The public doesn’t know what Musk’s Plan B is yet but there are several things he could do that may or may not be in his plan.

IT’S A WEF PLAYGROUND

As Elon Musk said yesterday, Twitter is ignoring its fiduciary responsibility. The problem is Twitter is a propaganda outfit, owned by a number of World Economic Forum apparatchiks and they only care about the propaganda. That’s especially the case with the election coming up.

As one Twitter user noted: VanGuard takes a majority shareholder stake. The majority shareholder of VanGuard is BlackRock. BlackRock is run by a guy named Lawrence Fink who is an advisor to The World Economic Forum. Laurence D. Fink – Agenda Contributor | World Economic Forum


