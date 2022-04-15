Zuckerberg Is Going to Influence Elections Again After All

The nonprofit Center for Tech and Civic Life (CTCL) now promises it will refrain from funding midterm elections in the fall. However, CTCL also announced on Monday its “nonpartisan collaborative” to “help local election departments improve operations, develop a set of shared standards and values, and obtain access to best-in-class resources to run successful elections.”

The organization won’t fund midterm elections, but it will help local election departments.

CTCL received approximately $350 million in donations from the Chan-Zuckerberg Foundation. Much of the money was sent to democrat strongholds in swing states, distributed in the form of grants.

Undercover DC reported the story first with links.

According to The Capital Research Center, hundreds of county and city elections officials in 47 states and DC received grants.

You should probably expect more Zuckerboxes and ballot harvesting.

Executive Director Tiana Epps-Johnson is claiming they’re non-partisan and just wants “successful elections.”

🥳🥰💪 big news that I’m so excited to finally share! https://t.co/ZYwQ00wRwt — tiana epps-johnson (@tianaej) April 12, 2022

Mark Zuckerberg’s spokesperson said just this week that he wouldn’t be making donations again to influence elections.

Actually, what Zuckerberg’s spokesman Ben LaBolt said was that it was a one-time deal “to ensure voting during the pandemic”.

Mark Zuckerberg and his wife Priscilla Chan donated over $419 Million to radical left groups. About $350 million went to the “Safe Elections” Project of the left-wing Center for Technology and Civic Life (CTCL) and the rest went to the Center for Election Innovation and Research for grants to election offices.

Skeptics called the donations Zuckerbucks for Zuckerboxes and other Zuckergimmickry.

