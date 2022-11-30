Elon Tweets an Opinion About Free Speech – Bird Watch Didn’t Like It

“Whoever would overthrow the liberty of a nation must begin by subduing the freeness of speech.” ~Benjamin Franklin

Elon Musk made a simple comment as he fights for free speech on Twitter. He is making a point. He tweeted: This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead. Bird Watch didn’t seem pleased. Remember the bird watch volunteers, now the helpful community commenters?

Many Americans would agree with Mr. Musk’s statement.

America is the last bastion of freedom, and we have that freedom because of our Bill of Rights, especially the First Amendment. That simple comment brought a rash of irrelevant comments, but you might not see the “community notes” that declare if Musk’s tweet is helpful or not helpful and why. We posted them below.

The community notes are the anointed Bird Watch contingent, who are asked to add context. It has been used to make statements ‘partly false’ or to distract people from the tweet’s meaning.

The bird watchers are mostly left-wing.

After the comment, check out the notes and see what you think.

This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2022

If you are a bird watcher, you can say the notes were helpful, somewhat helpful, or not helpful and then say why. The raters are overwhelmingly left-wing, and they get right-wingers banned from writing notes.

Also, why rate a simple tweet about free speech? We think it’s because the Twitter censors hold free speech in little regard and want to invite criticisms of the idea itself.

One of the ways left-wing fact-checkers call posts ‘partly false’ is by saying there isn’t enough context.

Community Notes [formerly known as Bird Watch] suggesting context to be shown with the Tweet, Twitter writes:

As owner of Twitter, Musk has banned people for impersonating him or posting photos of him with Ghislaine Maxwell and allowed harmful misinformation and impersonation with the “verified” checkmark. https://www.newsweek.com/elon-musk-threatens-life-ban-twitter-anyone-mimicking-celebrities-1757349https://www.nytimes.com/2022/11/11/technology/twitter-blue-fake-accounts.htmlhttps://www.theatlantic.com/technology/archive/2022/08/alex-berenson-twitter-ban-lawsuit-covid-misinformation/671219/

~~~

“Because the First Amendment is designed to further the pursuit of truth, it may not protect individuals who engage in slander or libel, especially those who display actual malice by knowingly publishing false info or publishing info “with reckless disregard for the truth.” https://www.mtsu.edu/first-amendment/article/1506/false-speech

~~~

Twitter will no longer process covid misinfo reports per major media reports published 11/29/2022. “Everybody dies.” —Elon Musk as quoted by CNN article below: https://www.cnn.com/2022/11/29/tech/twitter-covid-misinformation-policy/index.html

~~~

“Free speech” does not mean being able to say whatever you want, wherever you want without reprisal. It means the government can’t stop you from speaking. https://constitution.congress.gov/constitution/amendment-1/#:~:text=Congress%20shall%20make%20no%20law,for%20a%20redress%20of%20grievances.

~~~

Can we please stop putting up notes on opinions and jokes? We get it, you don’t like him. The correct action is to tweet him, not compose condescending notes here.

~~~

Elon Musk is the CEO of Twitter and He wants to Save Humanity based on his Elite Experience. He is motivated to pursue salvation of Twitter.

~~~

