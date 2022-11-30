Rep. Gaetz Butchers McCarthy Who Does Not Have Votes for Speaker

Kevin McCarthy faces a serious floor fight for Speaker next month after five Republicans said it’s a definite “No.” McCarthy funded opponents of Trump candidates during the primary and is hanging with Mitch McConnell bashing Donald Trump for his unfortunate dinner with Kanye and Nick Fuentes. Watch the Gaetz clip below, where he torches McCarthy with his own words.

As bad as he’s been for conservatives, who would replace McCarthy? It could get worse.

McCarthy’s website indicates that he’s got the Speakership in the bag. If you watch the damning video by Matt Gaetz at the end, you won’t think so.

California Republican McCarthy, the House Minority Leader, “seems to have a math problem in his quest to become House speaker,” Eric Ting writes at SFGate. If Republicans win the last two uncalled House races, McCarthy’s Republicans will have a 222-213 majority in the House. “That means McCarthy can suffer only four Republican defections in the speaker vote scheduled for Jan. 3,” and five House Republicans have said they are hard no’s, Ting adds. “If all five remain steadfast in voting against McCarthy, he’s toast.”

The “NO’s

1)Ralph Norman of South Carolina told Politico last week that he is a “hard” no on McCarthy. He said he wasn’t planning to skip the speaker vote or vote present, which would be less harmful to McCarthy.

2)Andy Biggs of Arizona said in an op-ed published earlier this month. He said, “I do not believe he will ever get to 218 votes, and I refuse to assist him in his effort to get those votes.”

3) Matt Gaetz of Florida said publicly earlier this month that he wouldn’t back McCarthy. He shared the op-ed by Biggs, noting that “we have the votes to force a change.”

4)In a Twitter thread earlier this month, Matt Rosendale of Montana objected to the alleged top-down leadership that McCarthy supports.

5) Bob Good of Virginia told Newsmax earlier this month that he would not support McCarthy and did not believe the California congressman had the 218 votes he needed to become the next speaker early next year.

McCarthy’s Making Promises

McCarthy is weighing a series of moves targeting the Biden administration and other Washington Democrats in the next Congress. At the same time, he’s trying to convince conservative GOP lawmakers to back him for Speaker.

McCarthy vowed to boot California Democratic Reps. Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee and Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) from the House Foreign Affairs Committee. He’s also threatened to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for his handling of the southern border.

And McCarthy has indicated he will withhold GOP support for a lame-duck vote on a bipartisan defense policy bill to fight “wokeism” in the military.

He also gave a great speech at the border, promising to hold hearings on the border so Democrats would be forced to admit there’s a crisis.

If you believe him, it’s a start. The RINOs will probably never let it happen.

Rep. Jim Comer, his ally, has the strongest argument for Kev – he’s not as bad as the former Speakers, and they should give him a chance. “At the end of the day, we need to give Kevin a chance. I think a lot of these members are frustrated because of things that Paul Ryan did or things that John Boehner did. Kevin McCarthy has never had a chance to be speaker.”

MCCARTHY’S IN TROUBLE

Rep. Matt Gaetz burns McCarthy in this clip. McCarthy plans to censor us.

The real Kevin McCarthy won’t take on Big Tech. He’ll work with them to censor conservatives like @RepBarryMoore. He should not be Speaker. pic.twitter.com/W8sWZhZ8Ll — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) November 29, 2022

