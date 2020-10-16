Email: “close down…any cases/pursuits” against the head of Burisma

During his monologue last night, Tucker Carlson explained that one of the emails sent to Hunter Biden in 2015, from Burisma official Vadym Pozharskyi, revealed that he expected Hunter to help shut down any investigations into the head of Burisma. In other words, Hunter stood to make millions if he got his father to play ball, which he did.

THE STORY

On Nov. 2, 2015, a top Burisma executive — Vadym Pozharskyi — emailed Hunter Biden and his business partner, Devon Archer. The purpose of the email, Pozharskyi explains, is to “be on the same page re our final goals … including, but not limited to: a concrete course of actions.”

Pozharskyi wanted “high-ranking US [sic] officials” to express their “positive opinion” of Burisma, and then he wanted the administration to act on Burisma’s behalf.

“The scope of work should also include organization of a visit of a number of widely recognized and influential current and/or former US [sic] policy-makers to Ukraine in November, aiming to conduct meetings with and bring positive signal/message and support” to Burisma.

Shut down probes of Burisma

The goal, Pozharskyi explained, was to “close down for [sic] any cases/pursuits” against the head of Burisma in Ukraine.

Obviously, he expected Hunter’s father to stop the probe of Burisma.

On Dec. 2, 2015, Hunter Biden received a notice from a Washington PR firm called Blue Star Strategies. The company is a lobbying firm working on behalf of Ukraine.

“Tucker Carlson Tonight” has exclusively obtained that email.

“Hello all …” it began. “This morning, the White House hosted a conference call regarding the Vice President’s upcoming trip to Ukraine. Attached is a memo from the Blue Star Strategies team with the minutes of the call, which outlined the trip’s agenda and addressed several questions regarding U.S. policy toward Ukraine.”

This is a corporation, a public relations firm affecting White House foreign policy.

Days later, Joe Biden flew to Ukraine and got Burisma out of hot water. The vice president gave a speech bashing the Ukrainian prosecutor planning to probe Burisma. If the Ukrainian government didn’t fire its top prosecutor — Viktor Shokin — Biden said the administration would withhold a billion dollars in American aid.

He then bragged about it in this now-viral video:

Here is @JoeBiden bragging about using extortion to have a Ukrainian state prosecutor fired for investigating the shady business dealings of 🤡 Hunter Biden’s company…

Come on man!

pic.twitter.com/024O7YikhY pic.twitter.com/dpK7on8UHM — ☠SHRED☠ (@1SHRED) October 14, 2020

Shokin has since signed an affidavit that he was fired because he planned to investigate Burisma and question Hunter Biden.

Burisma is and was run by corrupt oligarchs. This is who DC is in bed with thanks to Hunter and his father. If Joe wins, we go back to that style of business.

This is criminal behavior and no one is answering for it.

Biden and his son are national security threats and could easily be subject to extortion by foreign powers.

