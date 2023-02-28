Engaged American Woman Was Kidnapped by Family for a Lucrative Forced Marriage

An American woman invited her Muslim family to her wedding in Mexico. They kidnapped her to arrange a forced marriage to another man for $500,000, Insider reports.
According to a court filing, she was tricked into going to Yemen, assaulted, and threatened by her father.
Her father and brothers attempted to arrange a forced marriage for her in exchange for $500,000.
“You are no longer in the West; you are in the Middle East; women like you are killed,” Khaled Abughanem told his daughter, according to the Justice Department.
“She was allegedly pushed down stairs, whipped with a belt, and choked by her father so severely she thought she would be killed…”
“…as many as 5,000 women are killed annually around the world for reasons of honor.”
She is still held in Yemen but has support from a nonprofit. Her father called her a “bit**” and said he should have killed her.
In the US, radical religious fascists want the freedom to own women as property, and they want Americans to call it “cultural diversity.”
How many have illegally crossed our borders and brought their religious practices?
The form of the culture leads to the country being what it is.
There are countries around the world of almost every possible stripe.
The problem: people want to go somewhere else and change the culture in the new country to match what they like about the old, without recognising what they probably want to leave, is part and parcel of what they want to keep.
If people so not understand the morals and principles that allowed the USA to become great, and they believe that freedom means people can do whatever they want without restraint, that moral fabric can be broken and unity that is essential to greatness destroyed.
A multi-cultural policy that fails to recognise some cultures are incompatible will only lead to division. It is one reason for a strong, enforceable immigration policy with protected borders. To allow immigrants into a country who stand against the country’s basic morals and principles is insanity.
Seems that is what is happening today under effectively amoral and unprincipled Democrats. True respect for the individual is being destroyed. Women in the USA have been sold out for pseudo equality, that in the end demeans women. (Where is the protection of women athletes for example?)
Assuming the term ‘American woman’ (above) means a USA citizen, why has the USA not demanded her free return to the USA, with the “request” backed up with the threat of sanctions etc. Would Yemen risk billions to keep her enslaved. The USA used to know how to deal with “Barbary Pirates” and cleaned up the mess. Of course Biden is no James Madison.