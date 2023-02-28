Texas and Oklahoma Sue HHS: WHO Pandemic Treaty Usurps US Authority

Texas and Oklahoma are suing Biden’s Department of Health and Human Services on the grounds that the Pandemic Treaty turns US authority over to the WHO. Texas and Oklahoma state that an Obama-era rule “grants the WHO the authority to determine and define what a “public health emergency” is for domestic purposes.”

However, the media insists the treaty does not usurp US authority. Experts cited by the AP agree that The WHO Pandemic Treaty does not sign over US sovereignty.

The AP states:

The voluntary treaty, which is in draft form and still far from ratification, does not overrule any nation’s ability to pass individual pandemic-related policies, multiple experts, including one involved in the draft process, told The Associated Press. The treaty lays out broad recommendations related to international cooperation on pandemic prevention, preparedness, and response. Nowhere in the 30-page document are lockdowns, closures or specific citizen surveillance systems mentioned.

That’s true. However, we saw how that worked during the pandemic. Everyone caved to The WHO, or did The WHO cave to the CCP and the West? It doesn’t matter. The WHO gave the lockdowns, masks, and vaccine passports legitimacy.

The WHO has adopted lockdowns, masking, and vaccine passports as measures they fully embrace and among their preferred measures in case of a pandemic.

If the WHO, under the influence of the CCP and an authoritarian West, says some illness is a pandemic and we need vaccine passports, the West will go lockstep. In that respect, The WHO has tremendous power to usurp the sovereignty of 194 nations.

The AP claims The WHO is a long way from completion. However, the WHO claims they are nearing the end. We’ll see.

The media is fact-checking The WHO treaty, agreeing with the AP in all respects.

The Heritage Foundation, in an article, “Why the U.S. Should Oppose the New Draft WHO Pandemic Treaty,” discussed the problems with the treaty. They agree it does not usurp US sovereignty.

“Despite its failure during COVID-19 and complicity in China’s cover-up, the World Health Organization (WHO) has drafted a new global pandemic treaty,” the post noted. “The draft treaty focuses on expanding WHO power, trampling intellectual property rights, and ‘equitably’ redistributing knowledge, technology, and other resources.

“It has been misreported that the WHO CA+ draft would give the WHO authority over U.S. domestic pandemic policies,” the authors claim.

Yes, technically, that is true. But in spirit and practice, it does usurp sovereignty for the reasons we mentioned. It also subjugates the US over the Obama-era rule turning authority over pandemics to the WHO.

The WHO’s international draft treaty contains sections directly contradicting the U.S. Constitution. The pact calls on the parties to “tackle false, misleading, misinformation or disinformation.” This is a flagrant violation of free speech, Heritage reports.

More from Heritage:

As has been shown to be true repeatedly throughout the Covid pandemic response, the public health officials were consistently wrong on issues ranging from the effectiveness of masks to the baseless argument that Covid vaccines stop transmission. Even if the experts were right, it is a violation of Americans’ citizens rights for the government to suppress or censor speech.

The U.S. Senate’s approval of the treaty would be forbidden to contain provisions, called reservations. The draft WHO CA+ prohibits such reservations.

The WHO-CA+ treaty also contains passages on “equity” that would arguably be found unconstitutional on the basis that it is Marxist and undefined.

Ken Paxton, the Texas attorney general, and the state of Oklahoma are suing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (“HHS”) to remove an illegal regulation from federal law that cedes our sovereignty to the World Health Organization (“WHO”).

Ken Paxton states:

Under federal law, HHS has been granted certain police powers to respond to public health emergencies. The Obama-era rule at issue in the lawsuit—which was finalized the day before former President Trump took office—grants the WHO the authority to determine and define what a “public health emergency” is for domestic purposes.

Late last year, the Biden Administration refused a petition filed by a group of states to eliminate a part of the federal code that delegates to the WHO the authority to invoke emergency health powers in the United States.

The Epoch Times has also reported that the treaty will give total authority to the WHO.

“The Biden administration is in the process of finalizing a deal that would give the WHO near-total authority to dictate America’s policies during a pandemic,” The Epoch Times reported. “This includes vaccine policies, lockdown policies, school closure policies, the contact tracing of U.S. citizens, and even the monitoring of online speech if that speech goes against the official narrative.”

The Biden administration is thus being sued over a public health rule they argue illegally gives power to the World Health Organization (WHO).

As the legal complaint states, “The Department’s definition of ‘public health emergency’ in 42 C.F.R. § 70.1 exceeds the agency’s authority, as it unlawfully delegates to the World Health Organization (WHO) the authority to invoke emergency health powers in the United States—infringing on U.S. and state sovereignty.”

“The Plaintiffs oppose the unlawful regulation because it encroaches on their reserved powers, authority, and sovereignty,” the complaint added.

A treaty can’t pass if it violates the US Constitution. It also requires two-thirds approval of the Senate. However, Republicans let the Paris Accord, clearly a treaty, pass with a majority vote of both chambers.

Just in case Democrats get around the Constitution, we also have laws to fight the WHO. Senator Johnson, Rep. Roy, and Rep. Biggs have bills ready to go. Democrats won’t approve them. Let’s hope the next election goes right.

Related